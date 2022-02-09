5 best Free Fire pets for Skyler in February 2022

Garena Free Fire has many character abilities, many of them boasting their respective fanbases. Characters like K, Alok, Chrono, and Wukong are among the popular choices in Free Fire, which also have the strongest abilities in the game. Skyler falls into the same category of Free Fire characters.

After Free Fire collaborated with the Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP, Skyler was introduced. The character's looks were based on the singer, and he made it into the game after the OB26 update. Skyler is an active ability character with a skill named "Riptide Rhythm."

Garena Free Fire: The best pets to accompany Skyler (February 2022)

Skyler's active ability allows users to unleash a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within a certain distance. Other than damaging the opponent shields, one can recover HP after deploying a gloo wall every time.

The recovery starts at four points, and the ability exhibits a cooldown of 60 seconds at the base level. Players can upgrade the "Riptide Rhythm" ability as follows:

Level HP Range Cooldown 1 4 50 60 2 5 58 58 3 6 67 55 4 7 77 51 5 8 88 46 6 9 100 40

Skyler's ability makes him one of the most balanced characters in Free Fire. Players can use a pet to accompany Skyler on the battlefield, which will provide tactical support to the character.

Here are the top five pets that one can use to accompany Skyler in a match:

5) Spirit Fox

Skill - Well Fed

Level-ups:

The first skill level (HP recovery) - Four points

The second skill level (HP recovery) - Seven points

The third skill level (HP recovery) - 10 points

Spirit Fox allows users to get an additional HP recovery whenever they use a Med Kit. Although the recovery is not remarkable compared to the character's max HP, even a smaller addition can make a difference.

Fed's healing capabilities supplement Skyler's HP recovery, makes Spirit Fox a suitable pet.

4) Rockie

Skill - Stay Chill

Level-ups:

The first skill level (decrease in CD) - 6%

The second skill level (decrease in CD) - 10%

The third skill level (decrease in CD) - 15%

Stay Chill reduces the cooldown time of the active ability that can help users use "Riptide Rhythm" more frequently. Hence, Rockie automatically becomes a decent companion for most active ability characters.

3) Mr. Waggor

Skill - Smooth Gloo

Level-ups:

The first skill level (generation of gloo wall) - One gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds (If players have no grenade)

The second skill level (generation of gloo wall) - One gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds (If players have no grenade)

The third skill level (generation of gloo wall) - One gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds (if players have less than two grenades)

Skyler's skill allows HP recovery after each gloo wall deployment, which is why Mr. Waggor becomes quite crucial for Skyler. Players can receive gloo wall grenades in case of unavailability.

2) Beaston

Skill - Helping Hand

Upgrade levels:

The first skill level (Increase in throwing distance) - 10%

The second skill level (Increase in throwing distance) - 20%

The third skill level (Increase in throwing distance) - 30%

The increase in throwing range is beneficial for any gameplay strategy as it allows users to use different grenades with more efficiency at a farther distance. In the case of Skyler, one can deploy gloo walls at a farther distance, which is beneficial to hinder the farther opponents.

Beaston's ability comes in handy during the final stages of a match, as the endzone fights are quite trickier when enemies are prone in an open field.

1) Ottero

Skill - Double Blubber

Level-ups:

The first skill level (Percentage gain) - 35%

The second skill level (Percentage gain) - 50%

The third skill level (Percentage gain) - 65%

Ottero enables EP recovery whenever users restore their health using Med Kits or Treatment Pistols. The amount of EP recovered (dependent upon the restored HP) is highly beneficial for users during a game. The EP gain will allow users to overcome the damage loss within a specific period.

The EP recovery makes Ottero an excellent pet for any Free Fire character, including Skyler.

