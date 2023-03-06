Free Fire OB39 Advance Server: Activation Code and APK download process

Last week, Garena unveiled the timeline for Free Fire's OB39 Advance Server. The testing phase is expected to commence on March 10 and will culminate on the 16th, during which only a few players will get a chance to experience the unreleased FF and FF MAX content.

At the same time, the Advance Server program will also allow one to earn free diamonds by reporting bugs.

As only a limited number of players can join the Free Fire Advance Server, those interested will need an Activation Code, which is unique to everyone. One can register for OB39 Advance Server and receive the Activation Code and a download link for the modified APK file.

Although the test server will become available on March 10, players can register and get the Activation Code in advance.

OB39 Advance Server: How to generate an Activation Code and download APK file for Free Fire's testing phase

Free Fire and FF MAX's Advance Server program for the OB39 version will commence this week (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, the registrations are live now, and you can access them via Garena's official Advance Server website. The program requires players to sign up on the website for the testing phase. You can enact the following steps to generate a unique Activation Code and download the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK file:

How can players register for the Advance Server program and get the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Copy and paste the following link to launch the official website of Free Fire's Advance Server:

https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Pick either Gmail or FB to sign into the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must choose between Google or Facebook to log into the website. However, the account you log in with must be attached to your in-game one.

Note: You must bind your account with Gmail or FB via the in-game settings if you use a guest account to access FF or FF MAX.

Fill in the required fields for registration on the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter your active email account to set up a profile on the Advance Server website.

Press Join Now! to finalize the registration (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Confirm the details by tapping the "Join Now!" button.

The website will take a few seconds to confirm your registration(Image via Garena)

The website will take a few moments before confirming the registration and redirecting you to the download page of the OB39 Advance Server APK file.

The Activation Code and the APK download link (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The download page will have the Activation Code and APK client link. You can copy the former and use the latter to download the OB39 Advance Server APK.

You can return later to download the APK file (Image via Garena)

Since the download link is currently not visible, you can use your account (Google or Facebook) to log in again after March 10, 2023. You can download the Advance Server APK, install it, and launch that file like the regular Garena Free Fire game. To activate the APK, you can use the Activation Code to access the unreleased content.

