Free Fire OB39 Advance Server: Activation Code and APK download process

Last week, Garena unveiled the timeline for Free Fire's OB39 Advance Server. The testing phase is expected to commence on March 10 and will culminate on the 16th, during which only a few players will get a chance to experience the unreleased FF and FF MAX content.
At the same time, the Advance Server program will also allow one to earn free diamonds by reporting bugs.
As only a limited number of players can join the Free Fire Advance Server, those interested will need an Activation Code, which is unique to everyone. One can register for OB39 Advance Server and receive the Activation Code and a download link for the modified APK file.
Although the test server will become available on March 10, players can register and get the Activation Code in advance.
OB39 Advance Server: How to generate an Activation Code and download APK file for Free Fire's testing phase
As mentioned above, the registrations are live now, and you can access them via Garena's official Advance Server website. The program requires players to sign up on the website for the testing phase. You can enact the following steps to generate a unique Activation Code and download the Free Fire OB39 Advance Server APK file:
Step 1: Copy and paste the following link to launch the official website of Free Fire's Advance Server:
- https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/
Step 2: You must choose between Google or Facebook to log into the website. However, the account you log in with must be attached to your in-game one.
Note: You must bind your account with Gmail or FB via the in-game settings if you use a guest account to access FF or FF MAX.
Step 3: Enter your active email account to set up a profile on the Advance Server website.
Step 4: Confirm the details by tapping the "Join Now!" button.
The website will take a few moments before confirming the registration and redirecting you to the download page of the OB39 Advance Server APK file.
Step 5: The download page will have the Activation Code and APK client link. You can copy the former and use the latter to download the OB39 Advance Server APK.
Since the download link is currently not visible, you can use your account (Google or Facebook) to log in again after March 10, 2023. You can download the Advance Server APK, install it, and launch that file like the regular Garena Free Fire game. To activate the APK, you can use the Activation Code to access the unreleased content.
