Top 5 Free Fire character and pet combinations (February 2023)

Character and pet abilities are among the unique aspects of Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. These skills enhance the importance of tactics in the developer's flagship survival shooter. Moreover, they also add RPG-like elements to FF and Free Fire MAX.

Due to the variety of powers and skills in the game, the choice of characters and even pets become pretty crucial, offering players a strategic advantage over their opponents. One can pair their ideal character (or character combination) with a pet to maximize strength.

Today's article will list the top Free Fire character and pet combinations that one can use in the game in February 2023.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Garena Free Fire's best character and pet combinations as of February 2023

1) Detective Panda and Alok

Character skill: Alok is among the most popular active-ability characters in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version. The overpowered character has a skill named Drop the Beat, which creates a five-meter aura that considerably increases movement speed. When players are not moving, they can claim an increase in HP at the rate of five points per second.

The effects work for five seconds and have a cooldown time of 70 seconds. However, one can easily upgrade both to make Alok more impactful.

Pet skill: Detective Panda complements an overpowered Alok with an HP gain whenever players execute an opponent.

2) Rockie and Wukong

Character skill: Wukong is known for his Camouflage ability, which makes it easier for players to move in stealth for 10 seconds. He can turn into a bush with a 10% decrease in movement speed and return to the "Monkey King" form after shooting at enemies. The CD resets when he takes down an opponent during a match.

Wukong is quite effective in any Free Fire or Free Fire MAX match. His exceptionally high CD time makes it difficult for players to use him in a mode like Clash Squad.

Pet skill: High CD time is a setback for Wukong, which players can overcome by using a pet like Rockie, whose ability decreases the cooldown of the equipped active ability by a maximum of 15%.

3) Waggor and Skyler

Character skill: Skyler's Riptide Rhythm unleashes a sonic wave forward with a specific range. The wave explodes and deals damage to gloo walls within a 3.5-meter radius for four seconds. The ability also has a cooldown of 75 seconds. Furthermore, players can upgrade the range and cooldown to enhance Skyler's capabilities.

Pet skill: Skyler received a rework through the OB38 patch, which has made his ability a little less effective. Thus, to make him more tactically sound, players can use Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo, which generates a gloo wall every 100 seconds.

4) Ottero and K

Character skill: Players can consider K as one of the best characters in Free Fire due to his ability, Master of All which comes with two modes - Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former ensures that teammates within a six-meter range receive a 300% increase in EP conversion rate, whereas the latter helps players gain free EP at a rate of three points every two seconds (upto 120 EP).

At the same time, there is an increase in maximum EP capacity by 20 points, while Master of All has a mode-switch cooldown of three seconds. Players can use Memory or Universal Fragments to enhance the EP capacity and conversion rate provided by K.

Pet skill: K provides a continuous EP recovery that converts to HP over time. Ottero's Double Blubber also offers some EP whenever players use Treatment Pistol or Med Kits, making K's skill more effective.

5) Spirit Fox and Dimitri

Character skill: Dimitri is the best character for players with a defensive mindset. It allows them to enhance their HP using a special healing zone created by his ability, Healing Heartbeat. Players and teammates can heal themselves at five HP/second rate and even revive using the healing zone.

The ability remains active for 10 seconds and offers a cooldown time of 85 seconds, both of which can be upgraded with Fragments.

Pet skill: To assist and complement Dimitri's healing skills, Spirit Fox is the best pet due to the Well Fed skill, which is ideal for players with a defensive playstyle. It adds some HP whenever they use a Med Kit.

Disclaimer: Indian users must avoid installing Free Fire on their devices as the game is banned in the country. Instead, they can consider downloading the MAX variant, which is still available in the Play Store.

