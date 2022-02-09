5 best Free Fire character combinations with Wukong in February 2022

Each character in Garena Free Fire (except Nulla and Primis) boasts a unique ability. These skills provide excellent support to users and belong to either the active or passive category.

Active abilities are generally preferred over their passive counterparts due to their tactical prowess. Hence, one can consider active skills as primary choices and passives as secondary options.

The Monkey King of Free Fire, Wukong, is among the most popular characters in the game. Being an active ability character, Wukong is stronger than the majority of characters in Garena Free Fire.

Wukong in Garena Free Fire: Active ability, upgrades, and suitable character combinations (February 2022)

Wukong's Camouflage (Image via Garena)

Players can turn into a bush for 10 seconds using Wukong's Camouflage ability. The transformation will allow users to maintain stealth but will reduce their movement speed by 20%.

Players can return to the Monkey King state during the transformation period by using a weapon. Once activated, Camouflage will take 300 seconds to recharge.

Camouflage has the following level-ups in Free Fire:

Level 1:

Duration: 10 seconds

10 seconds Cooldown: 300 seconds

Level 2:

Duration: 11 seconds

11 seconds Cooldown: 280 seconds

Level 3:

Duration: 12 seconds

12 seconds Cooldown: 260 seconds

Level 4:

Duration: 13 seconds

13 seconds Cooldown: 240 seconds

Level 5:

Duration: 14 seconds

14 seconds Cooldown: 220 seconds

Level 6:

Duration: 15 seconds

15 seconds Cooldown: 200 seconds

Wukong is an active ability character that helps players execute sneak attacks on their opponents. Players can use a maximum of three passive ability characters with Wukong in a character combination to enhance their strength on the battlefield.

Gamers can use the following character combinations with Wukong:

1) Wukong + Miguel + Jota + Luqueta

Miguel + Jota + Luqueta (Image via Garena)

Active: Camouflage

Passive:

Crazy Slayer - Players will gain a specific amount of EP with each kill.

Players will gain a specific amount of EP with each kill. Sustained Raids - Players will instantly get HP after hitting or knocking down the opponents with guns.

Players will instantly get HP after hitting or knocking down the opponents with guns. Hat Trick - Luqueta's ability allows users to earn a certain amount of HP up to a designated limit.

2) Wukong + Shirou + Moco+ Otho

Shirou + Moco+ Otho (Image via Garena)

Active: Camouflage

Passive:

Hacker's Eye - Moco's skill will mark opponents that gamers have recently hit.

Moco's skill will mark opponents that gamers have recently hit. Damage Delivered - Players can view the opponents who take shots at them during a Free Fire match (within 80m) on the mini-map for six seconds. The ability also enhances the armor penetration of the first shot.

Players can view the opponents who take shots at them during a Free Fire match (within 80m) on the mini-map for six seconds. The ability also enhances the armor penetration of the first shot. Memory Mist - The ability reveals the enemies' positions within 25m of the elimination spot to players and allies (after executing an opponent).

3) Wukong + Thiva + Kapella + Maxim

Thiva + Kapella + Maxim (Image via Garena)

Active: Camouflage

Passive:

Vital Vibes - The ability significantly decreases the revival time for downed players.

The ability significantly decreases the revival time for downed players. Healing Song - Users can improve the effectiveness of healing equipment in Free Fire. In addition to that, HP loss due to knockdown reduces.

Users can improve the effectiveness of healing equipment in Free Fire. In addition to that, HP loss due to knockdown reduces. Gluttony - The consumption time for mushrooms and medkits reduces by a significant amount.

4) Wukong + Laura + Rafael + Maro

Laura + Rafael + Maro (Image via Garena)

Active: Camouflage

Passive:

Sharp Shooter - When scoped in, players will encounter an increase in weapon accuracy.

When scoped in, players will encounter an increase in weapon accuracy. Dead Silent - The firing becomes automatically silent when users use sniper or marksman rifles. Additionally, the downed opponent will suffer 20% faster HP loss.

The firing becomes automatically silent when users use sniper or marksman rifles. Additionally, the downed opponent will suffer 20% faster HP loss. Falcon Fervor - The damage dealing capabilities increase with distance, and users can deal deadlier damage to marked enemies.

5) Wukong + D-Bee + Kelly + Dasha

D-Bee + Kelly + Dasha (Image via Garena)

Active: Camouflage

Passive:

Bullet Beats - The ability enhances movement speed and accuracy whenever a player uses guns while moving.

The ability enhances movement speed and accuracy whenever a player uses guns while moving. Partying On - There is a significant reduction in damage and recovery time from falls. Moreover, recoil buildup and maximum recoil are also reduced.

There is a significant reduction in damage and recovery time from falls. Moreover, recoil buildup and maximum recoil are also reduced. Dash - There is an increase in the sprinting speed by 1% (at the first level).

