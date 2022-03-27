3 best Free Fire alternatives like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2GB RAM devices (March 2022)

Free Fire is one of the most famous titles in the battle royale category. The game offers an amazing BR survival experience with astonishing updates. The title is compatible with a wide range of devices, increasing its popularity among the low-end device gaming audience.

However, players can also look for other titles in the battle royale genre with more amazing features. PUBG Mobile Lite is a renowned title and a tough competitor to Free Fire in terms of gaming experience.

This article discusses the three best alternatives to Free Fire like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2GB RAM smartphones.

Free Fire alternatives like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2GB RAM devices

3) Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter is known for its high-quality animated battle royale dynamics. Players can get amazing shooting, survival, exploratory, and parkour experience in the title. Cyber Hunter's developers have recently released lots of new updates to keep the gaming audience engaged with the title.

The game can run smoothly on a 1 GB RAM device without any lag issues. The title is just over 100MB in size and takes less storage. Cyber Hunter also offers some amazing features such as optical camouflage, quantum barriers, invisible force fields, and fire support. Players can even formulate their tactical system.

2) Rules of Survival

The Rules of Survival title is another significant choice for battle royale lovers. The game holds over 280 million downloads worldwide on the Google Play Store. The title offers various interesting modes and options to play in solo or team mode. The maps are HD and offer great terrain for an intense battle royale competition.

Players can choose from a wide range of weapons to defeat other players. The game has a 120 survivor battle system where the skill level of each player is intensively tested. There are lots of vehicles with great animation to cross tough terrains.

1) PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best alternatives for players with 2GB RAM devices and offers a smooth, high-quality BR experience with eye-catching dynamics. The title delivers the same core battle royale concept as available in PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

A total of 50 players land on an island to eliminate each other and win the chicken dinner title. The game has evolved a lot during previous months and now offers more enhanced gaming elements. There is a lot of balancing done to weapons and other items in the game.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi