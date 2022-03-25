3 best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok to increase K/D ratio after OB33 update

Choosing the right character combinations is essential in Free Fire, and they can prove to be quite beneficial for players on the battlefield. Each combination that individuals put together can only contain one active ability and three passive skills.

DJ Alok is taken as the base by many users and his active – Drop the Beat ability is outstanding. At the lowest level, an aura of 5 meters is created, inside which gamers regain 5 HPs per second, with the movement speed also increasing by 10%.

The skill's duration is 5 seconds, and the two effects do not stack. Another thing to note is that after each usage, a 45-seconds cooldown gets applied.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire: List of the best character combinations for DJ Alok after the OB33 update

3) Alok + Hayato + Moco + Alvaro

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Bushido is Hayato's particular skill, and it boosts the armor penetration by 7.5% upon every 10% decrease in maximum health.

Moreover, users can get the awakened version of the character to access its unique ability.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco (Image via Garena)

Moco's Hacker's Eye tags enemies for 2 seconds and shares their position with teammates.

Alvaro: Art of Demolition

Alvaro (Image via Garena)

With Alvaro's ability in Free Fire, explosive weapon damage increases by 10%. Moreover, the damage range is raised by a total of 7%.

2) Alok + Shirou + Leon + D-bee

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou (Image via Garena)

If an enemy within 80 meters hits the user, Shirou's ability tags the attacker for six seconds. The first shot against that opponent will have 50% higher armor penetration, and this passive ability has a cooldown of 25 seconds.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon (Image via Garena)

After surviving combat, individuals regain 5 HP due to Leon's ability. The amount increases as the level of the character increases.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee (Image via Garena)

D-bee increases movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20% in Free Fire when players move while firing.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Garena)

When the user hits an enemy with firearms, the Sustained Raids ability in Free Fire recovers some health, and if they manage to knock them down, 10% of HP is replenished.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai (Image via Garena)

In Jai's Raging Reload, a weapon magazine automatically reloads 30% after gamers knock out an enemy (only applicable to AR, SMG, SG, and Pistols).

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Garena)

Every time an opponent is killed, Luqueta's ability increases the player's maximum health by 10, up to 50.

Note: The combinations mentioned above are based on the writer's opinion, and the abilities stated are at their lowest level.

Edited by Srijan Sen