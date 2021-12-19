3 best Free Fire character combinations to improve win percentage

Novice Free Fire players may not be aware of Free Fire’s peculiar distinctive aspect of the character combinations. Except for the basic ones, each character has three ability slots that must be unlocked using gold or diamonds. Subsequently, they can use other characters’ skills to create a powerful combination.

However, users may consider combining the powers of all the best characters at this stage. They should be aware that each such character combination can have no more than one active ability. The rest must be passive ones.

Note: The abilities mentioned below are at the base level of each character. The combinations are based on the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: List of 3 best character combinations

3) Xayne + Leon + D-bee + Shirou

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Deploying the Xtreme Encounter ability of Xayne gives users 80 additional HP temporarily (decaying over time). On top of this, the damage to Gloo Walls and shields is increased by 40%. The effect lasts for 10 seconds, and a 150-second cooldown is then applied.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Leon is a character that can come in handy because of his Buzzer Beater skill. In that, 5 HP recovers after surviving combat.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee increases movement speed by 5% and accuracy by 20% when players are firing while they move.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

If an enemy within 80 meters hits the user equipped with Shirou’s Damage Delivered, they get tagged for 6 seconds. The first shot on that marked foe has 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a cooldown of 25 seconds on this skill.

2) Alok + Jota + Jai + Otho

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok’s ability results in a 5m aura that increases the movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack, and there’s a 45-second cooldown. This provides individuals with a wonderful source of healing.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s Sustained Raids restore the HP of users whenever they hit an enemy using a firearm. On top of this, 10% of health is replenished when individuals knock down a foe.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Jai has Raging Reload skill in Free Fire. With it equipped, the magazine of a weapon automatically reloads by 30%

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

With Otho, after eliminating an enemy, the positions of other foes within 25 meters get revealed. Information regarding the location will be given to teammates as well.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Kelly

K (Image via Free Fire)

After the update, K has become equalling stronger in contrast to Alok. Master of All first increases the maximum capacity of EP to 250 and has two other modes, providing different benefits to the users. Psychology mode is responsible for recovering 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, while in Jiu-jitsu mode, users will get a 500% buff in EP conversion rate.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel’s ability is unique because users will get 30 EP on every HP. This EP conversion is very slow on a standalone basis, but with K, gamers can convert 5 EP to HP per second.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta is also perfect for this combination as every frag increases the maximum HP by ten up to 50. This allows users to enjoy 250 HPs after just a few kills throughout the match.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly is helpful in all types of character combinations because it increases the movement speed by 1% at the first level.

