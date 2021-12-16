5 best Free Fire character combinations without DJ Alok after OB31 update

Characters serve an essential role in Free Fire, and their unique abilities significantly impact overall gameplay. The list of characters has grown considerably with frequent updates, and around ten new characters have been introduced this year alone. DJ Alok is among the leading choices, however, many players cannot purchase him, leaving them to search for alternatives.

Users are also given the option to create character combinations to improve performance. To do so, they simply need to purchase skill slots for a specific character and then fill them with other characters’ abilities.

Note: Abilities mentioned below are at the lowest level of every character. Additionally, the combinations are based on the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Best character combinations without DJ Alok

5) Dimitri + Thiva + Laura + Maro

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, replenishing 3 HP/s for 10 seconds. Moreover, if users and allies get downed, they can self-recover and get back into action. The ability is followed by an 85 second cooldown.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva’s ability enhances revival speed by 10%. After completing the rescue, the revived teammate will gain 15 HP in five seconds.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura is excellent for long or mid-range encounters because her skill boosts accuracy while scoped in by 35%.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, with Maro, the damage increases with distance, up to 5%. Additionally, damage to marked foes surges by 1%.

4) Skyler + Hayato + Dasha + Leon

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler unleashes a sonic wave after the activation of his ability. It damages five Gloo Walls in a range of five meters. This is followed by a 60 second cooldown. Another facet of the skill is that each Gloo Wall deployed will increase HP recovery beginning from 4 HP.

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato’s ability increases armor penetration by a total of 7.5%, with every 10% reduction in the maximum health of players.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha lessens the amount of damage users take from falls by 30% and reduces the recovery time from falls by 60%. The ability further lowers the recoil buildup and max recoil by 6%.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Leon gives gamers five health points after they survive combat on the battlefield. This may not seem like much, but the number increases upon reaching the highest level.

3) Wukong + Antonio + Kla + Moco

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong’s Camouflage ability converts the players into a bush with a 20% reduction in their movement speed for 10 seconds. There’s a 300 second cooldown that ends when they take down an enemy. It is also important to remember that the transformation into the bush ends if users attack a foe.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio will give players an additional 10 HP when the round begins, making him an excellent choice for the Clash Squad mode.

When Kla is equipped, fist damage increases by 100%. This can be helpful during close-range combat.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco's ability tags enemies for two seconds after players shoot them. The location of tagged enemies also gets shared with teammates.

2) Xayne + Jota + Jai + Shirou

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne’s ability temporarily grants 80 health, and it increases damage to Gloo Walls and shields by 40%. These effects last for 10 seconds, and there’s a cooldown time of 150 seconds before the ability can be used again.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s Sustained Raids allows individuals to gain health when shooting enemies using guns. Additionally, after knocking down a foe, 10% HP is recovered.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

If a user knocks down a foe, Jai’s Raging Reload automatically reloads the magazine by 30% of its capacity. This applies to weapons in particular categories only (AR, SG, SMG, and Pistols).

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou's Damage Delivered tags an enemy within 80 meters for six seconds after they shoot the player. The first shot delivered to that marked enemy has 50% bonus armor penetration. This passive ability has a 25 second cooldown.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Otho

K (Image via Free Fire)

K’s ability raises the max EP by 50 and has two distinct modes, Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. The former results in a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. On the other hand, Psychology recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. A three second cooldown is applied when changing modes.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel’s skill helps players gain 30 EP for each kill that they get during the match.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta increases players’ maximum health by 10, up to 50 after securing a kill. Five kills will result in the max HP becoming 250.

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

After eliminating an enemy, Otho’s Memory Mist reveals the position of other foes within 25 meters of the elimination spot.

