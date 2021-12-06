5 best Free Fire character combinations with Dimitri

A few updates back, Dimitri was added to Free Fire as part of the 4th-anniversary celebrations of the battle royale title. He is based on Dimitri Vegas, the famous DJ, and possesses the Healing Heartbeat ability, considered one of the best in-game.

After activation, the character’s skill leads to the creation of a healing zone, which is 3.5m in diameter. Users and allies inside it recover 3 HP/s for 15 seconds. Additionally, if they get downed, players can self-recover to get back up. Once the ability ends, a 60-second cooldown is placed.

Note: As there are no repeated characters, users will have the most options, and they can mix these combinations based on their preference. Also, each character’s abilities mentioned below are at the maximum level.

Top Free Fire character combos for Dimitri

5) Dimitri + Shirou + Maro + Laura

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Laura: Sharp Shooter

When Shirou’s Damage Delivered is equipped, opponents within 80 meters get tagged for six seconds if they hit the user. The first shot deals 100% higher armor penetration on that marked enemy. There’s a 10-second cooldown applied consequently.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

In Maro’s skill, players deal more significant damage as the distance increases by up to 25%. Furthermore, the damage on tagged enemies gets boosted by a total of 3.5%.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura’s skill results in a 35% boost in players’ accuracy. This, however, only works if they are scoped in.

4) Dimitri + Hayato + Kelly + Leon

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Leon: Buzzer Beater

With Bushido, if the maximum health of users gets decreased by 10%, armor penetration rises by 10%.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

The next spot on this combination is taken by Kelly, whose unique skill – Dash – leads to a 6% increase in the sprinting speed.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Leon’s Buzzer Beater recovers 30 health points after they survive combat on the battlefield.

3) Dimitri + Moco + Antonio + Kla

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Moco possesses Hacker’s Eye, and opponents get tagged for 6 seconds if players hit them. Information regarding their location gets shared with the teammates as well.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, those who have Antonio in Free Fire receive 35 more health at the start of each round, meaning they initially possess 235 HP.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla’s Muay Thai is incredible for close-quarter encounters as it leads to a 400% boost in the fist damage. This makes him perfect for the Clash Squad mode.

2) Dimitri + D-bee + Jai + Otho

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Jai: Raging Reload

Otho: Memory Mist

D-bee was recently buffed, and with his ability, players’ speed and accuracy when shooting and moving increases by 15% and 45%, respectively.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, Jai’s Raging Reload automatically replenishes the gun’s magazine by 45% once gamers knock an enemy. This only works on Snipers, ARs, SMGs, and Shotguns.

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Memory Mist of Otho reveals locations of other enemies within 50 meters once the users eliminate a foe. Like Moco, the info gets shared with Otho.

1) Dimitri + Thiva + Jota + Luqueta

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva: Vital Vibes

Jota: Sustained Raids

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Thiva was added to Free Fire with Dimitri, and the rescue (help-up)/revive speed increases by 25% in his ability. Moreover, the teammates they revived will gain 40 health points in 5 seconds.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota was reworked a few updates back, and players will gain health for hitting an enemy using guns due to Sustained Raids. In addition, knocking a foe recovers 20% HP.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Hat Trick ability is the final piece, and it boosts maximum health by 25, up to 50 when users notch a kill.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

