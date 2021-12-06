5 best Free Fire character combinations with Dimitri

A few updates back, Dimitri was added to Free Fire as part of the 4th-anniversary celebrations of the battle royale title. He is based on Dimitri Vegas, the famous DJ, and possesses the Healing Heartbeat ability, considered one of the best in-game.
After activation, the character’s skill leads to the creation of a healing zone, which is 3.5m in diameter. Users and allies inside it recover 3 HP/s for 15 seconds. Additionally, if they get downed, players can self-recover to get back up. Once the ability ends, a 60-second cooldown is placed.
Note: As there are no repeated characters, users will have the most options, and they can mix these combinations based on their preference. Also, each character’s abilities mentioned below are at the maximum level.
Top Free Fire character combos for Dimitri
5) Dimitri + Shirou + Maro + Laura
- Shirou: Damage Delivered
- Maro: Falcon Fervor
- Laura: Sharp Shooter
When Shirou’s Damage Delivered is equipped, opponents within 80 meters get tagged for six seconds if they hit the user. The first shot deals 100% higher armor penetration on that marked enemy. There’s a 10-second cooldown applied consequently.
In Maro’s skill, players deal more significant damage as the distance increases by up to 25%. Furthermore, the damage on tagged enemies gets boosted by a total of 3.5%.
Laura’s skill results in a 35% boost in players’ accuracy. This, however, only works if they are scoped in.
4) Dimitri + Hayato + Kelly + Leon
- Hayato: Bushido
- Kelly: Dash
- Leon: Buzzer Beater
With Bushido, if the maximum health of users gets decreased by 10%, armor penetration rises by 10%.
The next spot on this combination is taken by Kelly, whose unique skill – Dash – leads to a 6% increase in the sprinting speed.
Finally, Leon’s Buzzer Beater recovers 30 health points after they survive combat on the battlefield.
3) Dimitri + Moco + Antonio + Kla
- Moco: Hacker’s Eye
- Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit
- Kla: Muay Thai
Moco possesses Hacker’s Eye, and opponents get tagged for 6 seconds if players hit them. Information regarding their location gets shared with the teammates as well.
Meanwhile, those who have Antonio in Free Fire receive 35 more health at the start of each round, meaning they initially possess 235 HP.
Kla’s Muay Thai is incredible for close-quarter encounters as it leads to a 400% boost in the fist damage. This makes him perfect for the Clash Squad mode.
2) Dimitri + D-bee + Jai + Otho
- D-bee: Bullet Beats
- Jai: Raging Reload
- Otho: Memory Mist
D-bee was recently buffed, and with his ability, players’ speed and accuracy when shooting and moving increases by 15% and 45%, respectively.
On the other hand, Jai’s Raging Reload automatically replenishes the gun’s magazine by 45% once gamers knock an enemy. This only works on Snipers, ARs, SMGs, and Shotguns.
Memory Mist of Otho reveals locations of other enemies within 50 meters once the users eliminate a foe. Like Moco, the info gets shared with Otho.
1) Dimitri + Thiva + Jota + Luqueta
- Thiva: Vital Vibes
- Jota: Sustained Raids
- Luqueta: Hat Trick
Thiva was added to Free Fire with Dimitri, and the rescue (help-up)/revive speed increases by 25% in his ability. Moreover, the teammates they revived will gain 40 health points in 5 seconds.
Jota was reworked a few updates back, and players will gain health for hitting an enemy using guns due to Sustained Raids. In addition, knocking a foe recovers 20% HP.
Hat Trick ability is the final piece, and it boosts maximum health by 25, up to 50 when users notch a kill.
