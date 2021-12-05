Free Fire store allows players to get Jai Microchip, Maro, Xayne, and more characters using gold

Some of the Free Fire characters have a great ability, providing users with a considerable advantage over those using a default character. As a result, the value of characters has only increased over the years. Some players are even willing to spend hundreds of diamonds on the newest additions to the game.

Even though certain characters may be purchased with Gold, they are not always the most effective. Hence, some players without diamonds are at a disadvantage. Garena added more characters to be bought using Gold tokens in early November to bridge this gap. They have further expanded the selection of available characters with Gold.

Note: The list of new characters available in Free Fire for Gold is in no order.

Free Fire characters available with Gold

1) D-Bee

D-Bee can help to run and gun (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Ability: Bullet Beats

Bullet Beats has multiple impacts and gets activated when players fire while moving. The movement speed increased by 5% at the first level, and the accuracy buff attained is 20%. This will help gamers gun down their foes on the run and will make them a difficult target to hit.

2) Maro

Maro increases damage with distance (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Maro is useful for long-range fights as the damage will increase with distance up to 5%. In addition to this, the shot on the marked enemies will also rise by 1%. So if players are looking forward to using a marksman rifle and snipers, then having Maro in the combination is a great choice.

3) Xayne

Xayne is perfect for aggressive gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne’s ability is excellent considering the increased damage to the Gloo Walls and shields. After activation, players get extra health points that gradually diminish over time. Additionally, they will inflict 40% more damage on the shields and the Gloo Wall for a total of 10 seconds.

The ability comes with a cooldown of 150 seconds at the first level. It is an excellent choice for aggressive gameplay as users will be able to blow up the opponents’ cover relatively easily.

4) Shirou

Shirou was recently buffed (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Ability: Damage Delivered

Shirou was added in the OB26 update and was initially a login reward. The character was also buffed up in the OB30 update, making it even more reliable. With Damage Delivered equipped, whenever an opponent hits the players, the attacker will be marked for 6 seconds.

Furthermore, the first shot on the marked enemy will deal with 50% extra armor penetration. This ability has a 25-second cooldown. It forms a great choice for the Clash Squad matches.

5) Dasha

Dasha will reduce recoil (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Ability: Partying On

Dasha’s Partying On provides several benefits to the players. It will first reduce the damage taken from falls by 30%, and the recovery time will increase by 60%. Additional perks include a reduction in the maximum recoil and rate of recoil build-up by 6%.

Users will have a better time controlling recoil with Dasha’s ability in one of the slots.

6) Jai Microchip

Jai Microchip can be purchased for Gold (Image via Free Fire)

Price: 499 diamonds or 8000 Gold

Ability: Raging Reload

Although the Jai character was removed from the game, its ability can be equipped using a Microchip. Using this, users will get back 30% of the magazine capacity once they knock down an opponent. However, this will be restricted to AR, Pistol, SMG, and shotgun.

This will eliminate the need to reload firearms and help fight multiple enemies.

Note: Abilities stated above are at the initial level of each character.

