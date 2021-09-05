3 best Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay in September 2021

There is no doubt about the payoff that aggressive gameplay provides in Free Fire. If players use controlled aggression, they can easily push the ranks and get the Booyah maximum times.

In Free Fire, users should strategize before making any decision, especially regarding their game plan. They need to practice hard to elevate their skills and make a decent character choice.

There are plenty of Free Fire characters like Chrono, Alok, Wukong, etc., that suit the aggressive playstyle.

Characters in Free Fire: What are the best options for attacking playstyle

3) Hayato

Hayato: Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Players can consider Hayato as one of the underrated characters in Free Fire. He provides a significant advantage whenever players rush at opponents. Hayato's ability, Bushido, helps increase the armor penetration by 7.5% whenever the max HP takes a hit by 10%.

Since Hayato is a passive ability character, he doesn't require manual activation, which is beneficial in aggressive gameplay. Furthermore, his ability improves at the final skill level, increasing armor penetration up to 20% with every 10% decrease in max HP.

Gamers can acquire Hayato with either 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins, which is excellent for F2P players.

2) Jota

Jota: Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's OB29 update brought a plethora of optimizations, and Jota was among the adjustments. Garena changed his ability and made him a safer yet suitable option for an attacking play style. Users get an HP gain whenever Sustained Raids activates.

They can activate this ability by hitting opponents during fights. Each hit helps in recovering some amount of HP. To maximize the HP gain, players can try to knock down an opponent, which will restore 10% HP.

They can further elevate Jota's capability by increasing the HP gain to 20% at level six

1) K

K: Master of All (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's Captain Booyah, aka K, is beneficial for an aggressive playstyle because of the EP gain his ability provides. Despite being an active ability character, K's ability works automatically throughout the game unless players switch between his modes manually.

K's ability, Master of All, has a mode switch CD of three seconds with two following modes:

Psychology mode: Captain Booyah gets a continuous EP gain at the rate of two every three seconds.

Captain Booyah gets a continuous EP gain at the rate of two every three seconds. Jiu-jitsu mode: After activating this mode, allies within the 6m range receive an upsurge in their EP to HP conversion rates five times.

Apart from these two modes, K receives an increase in max EP by 50. All the EP gain transforms into HP over time, making Captain Booyah a suitable character for attacking gameplay.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

