3 best Free Fire diamonds top up offers that come frequently

It is extremely difficult for players to obtain exclusive characters, bundles, gun skins, and other items in Free Fire without using diamonds. Even though some items are available for free during events, most items require the expenditure of real-life currency. Some of the items provide a competitive edge, which makes the in-game currency even more valuable.

Developers often have one or more promotional events running within the game, offering users additional rewards to purchase diamonds. Usually, the rewards provided by top up events act as an incentive for topping up the in-game currency. Here's a round-up of some of the best recurring offers.

Best top up rewards which are added regularly in Free Fire

3) Character and pet

Otho character was avaialble as reward after 100 diamond top up(Image via Free Fire)

The developers have not refrained from adding new characters and pets to the game, with a few past updates introducing plenty of these. A common trend for many of the characters and pets released in 2021 was that these were first added to the top up event and then later made accessible in the store.

The most recent one is the Otho Top Up which was added earlier this month. Prior to this, Dimitri Top Up was available during the third anniversary. When it comes to pets, Dr. Beanie and Sensei Tig were the last few to be added to the top up event. As a result, characters and pets form the reward of the top up event every few months.

2) Emote

Dribble King emote was available (Image via Free Fire)

Emote is arguably one of the best rewards that players can get from the top up event in Free Fire, considering the price of the exclusive ones on the store. These often constitute the rewards of these events and induce players to purchase in-game currency.

As of right now, the Dribble King emote is up for grabs for purchase at 500 diamonds. Earlier, the Mind It emote was also available as part of the Diwali Top Up event.

1) Gloo Wall and other skins

The last Gloo Wall available during Diwali Top Up III (Image via Free Fire)

Gloo Walls are among the most in-demand cosmetic items within Free Fire. Sometimes players spend thousands of diamonds to get their hands on the most attractive options. On some occasions, Gloo Wall skins are also featured as the rewards in top up events, with the previous one being available Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In addition to this, skins of some other items like melee weapons, loot boxes, and vehicles also include rewards. Thus, users can quickly get them without spending diamonds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi