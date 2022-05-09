3 best Free Fire Gloo Wall tricks to surprise opponents in CS mode

Clash Squad is one of the most popular game modes in Free Fire, and players are essentially pitted in a 4v4 match that lasts for seven rounds. It also has its ranked season, making it quite competitive.

Numerous users hope to improve their overall performance in the game mode, and there are many methods they may use to attain this objective. Perhaps the most effective one is to optimally use the Gloo Wall grenades.

For instance, players can employ various tricks, such as the 360° Gloo Wall, to surprise their opponents and win. The following section looks at the different tricks that gamers can perform.

Note: The article is solely based on the writer's opinion, and the list is in no particular order.

Top 3 Free Fire Gloo Wall tricks to use in Clash Squad (CS) mode

1) Back run Gloo Wall trick

As the trick's name suggests, players must essentially put up Gloo Walls while moving backward during a CS (Clash Squad) match in Free Fire. This can be a tremendous advantage for them if utilized efficiently.

Players typically use it when they are in the open and receive unexpected enemy fire. However, they must be vigilant towards potential opponents from other angles as the technique only provides cover in one direction.

2) 360° Gloo Wall trick

The 360° Gloo Wall trick is one of Free Fire's most difficult ones to master. Many gamers must have previously heard about this, and basically, their main goal will be to surround themselves using these particular grenades from all directions.

Subsequently, they will be under complete cover, giving them an opportunity and enough time to perform actions like healing, reviving teammates, and even reloading their weapons.

3) X-shaped Gloo Wall trick

The X-shaped is the final trick on this list, and it is arguably the most straightforward of the three. It involves players placing the Gloo Walls in a criss-cross pattern to provide cover from multiple angles, allowing them to remain safe from enemy fire for an extended period.

Players will be able to learn it in a matter of hours, and the video attached above provides a visual explanation of how they can use the X-shaped Gloo Wall trick.

Aside from the ones mentioned above, players can also practice tactics such as sit-up Gloo Wall and more to improve their performance.

Disclaimer: As a result of the government-imposed ban, players from India must not download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which wasn't suspended in the country.

