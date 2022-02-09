Best Free Fire pets with healing abilities after OB32 update

Pets in Free Fire offer a variety of bonuses. These range from locating enemy players, taking less damage from attacks, and even improving the durability of gloo walls.

Some of them can even heal players in the thick of battle. While the healing effects are not as powerful as those from characters, they can be used to gain the upper hand in combat.

Free Fire pets that have direct healing abilities

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability, Panda's Blessing, heals the user during combat. Every time an opponent is defeated in battle, 10 HP is recovered by the player. The ability has no cooldown time.

Although only 10 HP is recovered, it can be a lifesaver in certain combat scenarios. This is especially true for 1v4 situations or end zone fights. It also comes in handy when medical supplies are running low.

2) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's ability, Well Fed, provides the user with a bonus when healing. Every time a Med Kit is used, the player recovers an extra 10 HP. The ability has no cooldown time in Free Fire.

With an added 10 HP gained per Med Kit, the user will have to use less medical supplies to reach full health. This is useful when there are a limited number of Med Kits available.

Free Fire pets that have indirect healing abilities

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's ability, Bouncing Bonus, grants the user EP during the match. Every time the zone shrinks, the player receives 50 EP. This bonus lasts right until the final zone closes during a match.

Although this ability does not directly replenish HP, the EP passively heals the player when HP is missing from the health bar. This will enable the user to avoid using healing items.

2) Ottero

Ottero's ability, Double Blubber, enables the user to recover EP while using a Med Kit in Free Fire. Every time a Med Kit is used, the player will recover EP equivalent to 65% of HP recovered. This can be repeated until the EP meter is completely filled.

Using this ability, a player can easily gain EP throughout the match without having to look for mushrooms. Additionally, the skill is also activated when the player uses a Treatment Pistol.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu