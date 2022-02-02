5 tips to fight 1v4 situations in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

Free Fire players can either get into a 1v4 situation by choice or by chance. This can happen if the user decides to play a 1v4 match or their entire squad gets wiped out during the early game.

Irrespective of how they got into the situation, the goal of the match is to survive until the end. This task is easier said than done. Nevertheless, despite being outnumbered and outgunned, there are still ways to fight back effectively during the match.

Use these tips when stuck in a 1v4 situation in Free Fire

5) Use SMGs in close-range combat

When engaging the enemy squad in close-range combat, Free Fire players should use SMGs. Their rate of fire will ensure that bullets don't stop flying and will keep the enemy at bay.

While there are many to choose from, Vector Akimbo and the UMP are by far the best. Vector Akimbo can pin enemies in place due to the number of shots per second. Meanwhile, the UMP deals armor-penetrating damage. This will render armor useless and inflict more damage.

4) Initiate the battle to utilize the element of surprise

If the enemy squad is nearby but hasn't yet spotted the player, they have two options to choose from. They can either let the enemy team pass by quietly or use the element of surprise to attack.

While letting them pass is a safe option, attacking an unsuspecting squad will yield favorable results. Given their lack of awareness, opponents are bound to take damage. If the player is lucky, they can eliminate an opponent and escape before the enemy counter-attacks.

3) Use landmines to bait opponents and eliminate them

With the enemy squad having superior numbers, their confidence level is sky-high. They feel invincible and are willing to blindly rush their target. Players can use this to their advantage to gain an edge in combat.

Rather than taking on a squad head-on, Free Fire players can place landmines and draw the enemy towards them. With a bit of luck and maneuvering, they can lead the entire team into a kill zone and get a squad wipe.

2) Use Jota and Wolfrahh's ability to gain the upper hand in combat

Jota and Wolfrahh have very unique and tactically sound abilities in Free Fire. Sustained Raids allows the user to heal by shooting at opponents, while Limelight ability reduces damage from headshots and deals more damage to limb shots.

Using a combination of these abilities, players can take on a squad with ease. Regardless of the distance of the engagement, both these skills will apply their benefits.

1) If the enemy group is bunched up together, use grenades to wipe them out

When the enemy squad is grouped up together, bullets are not the best way to deal with them. Players should instead throw cooked grenades and inflict AOE damage.

Even if an enemy squad member manages to survive, they will not be able to put up much of a fight due to their low health. Players can then either outright rush in and eliminate the survivor or take their time with the task.

