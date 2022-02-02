Free Fire Moco Store (February 2022): How to get new Phoenix Knight Bundle and other rewards

Moco Store returns for the third time in Free Fire this year, providing the opportunity to acquire enticing rewards, including outfits, gun skins, gloo wall skins, and more. It is similar to the Faded Wheel, in which gamers are guaranteed a certain number of awards after a specified number of attempts and have control over the prize pool.

Phoenix Knight Bundle is one of the most enticing Grand Prizes available. Its fur collar coat has caught players' interest owing to the golden Phoenix emblem on the back. Additionally, the white and black color scheme contributes to its appeal.

Free Fire Moco Store provides several attractive rewards

The Moco Store officially launched in Free Fire on 2 February 2022, and gamers have until 8 February 2022 to acquire the Phoenix Knight Bundle, among other rewards. Players must first select two items they desire to get, one from the Grand Prizes and the other from the Bonus Prizes.

The available items are as follows:

Grand Prizes

The six grand prizes (Image via Garena)

Phoenix Knight Bundle

Lucky Koi Bundle

Fortune Koi Bundle

Gloo Wall – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Gloo Wall – Angle Wings

Gloo Wall – Glo Technica

Bonus Prizes

The bonus prizes (Image via Garena)

AUG – Phoenix Knight

UMP – Kpop Stardom

SCAR – Party Animal

Dangerous Game (Emote)

Maro

Name Change Card

After picking the items, users can spin to obtain one item at a time from the reward pool:

Reward pool

The reward pool of new Moco Store in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Magic Cube Fragment

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date - 28 February 2022)

Two previously selected items

Since the items are not repetitive, gamers will have to spend more diamonds on every subsequent spin. The exact details are as follows:

9 diamonds

19 diamonds

49 diamonds

79 diamonds

199 diamonds

499 diamonds

Since the outfit and gun skin can be acquired for a total of 854 diamonds, it is unquestionably an excellent deal for those who are interested. If a player purchases diamonds today, they are also eligible for rewards from the Kungfu Tigers Top-Up, including a legendary emote.

Steps to get rewards from Moco Wheel

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section and select the Moco Store.

Users cannot change the prize pool after selecting the items (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select one Grand prize and one Bonus prize next. Press the confirm button to proceed ahead.

Step 3: Finally, you can spin to obtain the rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu