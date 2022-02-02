Free Fire Moco Store (February 2022): How to get new Phoenix Knight Bundle and other rewards

Moco Store returns for the third time in Free Fire this year, providing the opportunity to acquire enticing rewards, including outfits, gun skins, gloo wall skins, and more. It is similar to the Faded Wheel, in which gamers are guaranteed a certain number of awards after a specified number of attempts and have control over the prize pool.
Phoenix Knight Bundle is one of the most enticing Grand Prizes available. Its fur collar coat has caught players' interest owing to the golden Phoenix emblem on the back. Additionally, the white and black color scheme contributes to its appeal.
Free Fire Moco Store provides several attractive rewards
The Moco Store officially launched in Free Fire on 2 February 2022, and gamers have until 8 February 2022 to acquire the Phoenix Knight Bundle, among other rewards. Players must first select two items they desire to get, one from the Grand Prizes and the other from the Bonus Prizes.
The available items are as follows:
Grand Prizes
- Phoenix Knight Bundle
- Lucky Koi Bundle
- Fortune Koi Bundle
- Gloo Wall – BOOYAH DAY 2021
- Gloo Wall – Angle Wings
- Gloo Wall – Glo Technica
Bonus Prizes
- AUG – Phoenix Knight
- UMP – Kpop Stardom
- SCAR – Party Animal
- Dangerous Game (Emote)
- Maro
- Name Change Card
After picking the items, users can spin to obtain one item at a time from the reward pool:
Reward pool
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Magic Cube Fragment
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date - 28 February 2022)
- Two previously selected items
Since the items are not repetitive, gamers will have to spend more diamonds on every subsequent spin. The exact details are as follows:
- 9 diamonds
- 19 diamonds
- 49 diamonds
- 79 diamonds
- 199 diamonds
- 499 diamonds
Since the outfit and gun skin can be acquired for a total of 854 diamonds, it is unquestionably an excellent deal for those who are interested. If a player purchases diamonds today, they are also eligible for rewards from the Kungfu Tigers Top-Up, including a legendary emote.
Steps to get rewards from Moco Wheel
Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section and select the Moco Store.
Step 2: Select one Grand prize and one Bonus prize next. Press the confirm button to proceed ahead.
Step 3: Finally, you can spin to obtain the rewards.