Free Fire Kungfu Tigers top up event: Get legendary rewards for free

Diamonds are the premium currency in Free Fire, which players require for most of the tasks in-game, from purchasing exclusive items to modifying their name. Top-up events have become a crucial part of the game since they encourage players to purchase diamonds by offering a range of in-game items.

These have become perpetual, adding one as soon as the previous one expires. Following the conclusion of the Demi Wings Top-Up, the developers have added a new Kungfu Tigers Top-Up featuring a permanent legendary gun skin.

New Kungfu Tigers Top-Up in Free Fire provides free legendary emote

There's a legendary emote present for the players (Image via Garena)

The new Kungfu Tigers Top-Up event provides three different rewards for purchasing 500 diamonds during the event duration. It has already begun on 28 January 2022, and gamers have time until 2 February 2022 to fulfill the top-up requirements in Free Fire.

The items in the top-up event are considered free as players do not need to spend the purchased diamonds to get the given items. However, they must spend real money on diamonds. The three rewards, along with the corresponding diamond top-up, are given below:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Ferocious Facepaint Purchase 300 diamonds to receive SVD – Frozen Platinum Purchase 500 diamonds to receive Kungfu Tigers emote

Here are simple steps that you can follow to complete the diamond top-up within Free Fire and achieve the rewards:

Step 1: Open the top-up section within the game by clicking on the + button beside the existing number of diamonds.

Currently, trustworthy and well-known online options like Codashop and GamesKharido are not functioning, so you will have to purchase the cash from within the game.

Step 2: Following this, you must choose your preferred top-up option.

The top-up has to be completed by the players (Image via Garena)

You must purchase a top-up pack worth INR 400 to receive the legendary emote and the other two rewards. You can also purchase a smaller pack based on the rewards you wish to earn.

Step 3: You can complete your transaction by making the payment through one of the payment events.

Step 4: Once the payment is complete, diamonds will be added to your account. The rewards will not automatically be added to the account and must be manually claimed through Events > Kungfu Tiger Top-Up.

