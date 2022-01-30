5 tips to hit more headshots in Free Fire

Landing consecutive headshots on opponents in Free Fire is a show of skill unlike any other. Players who manage to execute these shots have an extremely high K/D ratio. However, to become that accurate in-game, many hours of practice must be invested.

Luckily, the process of improving accuracy and landing more headshots can start immediately. Players don't have to wait for hours to get better. They can begin implementing simple tips to improve their skills in-game on a real-time basis.

Need help landing more headshots in Free Fire? Follow these tips to get better

5) Always scope in on targets while firing

When firing at relatively far away targets, hipfire mode slowly starts to become inaccurate. Bullets begin to miss their targets and players waste ammunition without any tactical gain.

To remedy this situation, players need to shift to scope-fire mode. Aiming down sight will be more accurate, and landing headshots will become easier. With a bit of practice, this skill will become second nature.

4) Experiment and adjust in-game sensitivity settings as needed

Sensitivity settings play a huge role in the game. While the game's factory settings are already rock-solid, some players may want to tweak some controls to better suit their playstyle.

While there are many pre-sets that players can copy and implement, finding one that suits them ideally will need some experimentation. This will allow for complete customized controls that are tailor-made for the individual user.

3) Learn the drag rotation skill to snap-aim at opponent's heads

The simple point-and-shoot technique is a viable option in combat. However, as players rise through the ranks and increase their level, opponents become harder. The skill gap slowly widens and winning in combat becomes impossible.

Free Fire players must learn the drag rotation method to ensure this does not occur. It has to be snapped into place rather than simply holding down the fire button and moving it. This saves time and allows the user to open fire at enemy targets with ease.

2) Practice in training mode by shooting at moving dummy targets

Engaging live targets in Free Fire is a guaranteed way to get better at landing headshots. The dynamics are constantly changing and players need to adapt to stay relevant. However, shooting dummy targets in the training mode is a better option.

Since target dummies don't shoot back, players can practice shooting them without the fear of being eliminated. This allows them to take their time and aim for the head while shooting.

1) Single shots or burst fire is far superior to "spraying and praying"

Free Fire players' most common firing technique in the game is "spray and pray." This shooting method involves players using their entire magazine on an opponent to secure a kill. Sadly, due to the inaccuracy of the shots, the only thing that has been achieved is wasting ammo.

Players need to fire single-shots or shoot in burst fire mode to remedy this situation. This will ensure that the weapon's recoil is kept to a minimum and the crosshair bloom does not expand too much. This will allow the player to land headshots with ease at all times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

Edited by Srijan Sen

LIVE POLL Q. Is it difficult to land headshots everyime? Yes. No. 0 votes so far