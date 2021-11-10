3 best Free Fire headshots tips and tricks for high accuracy

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale shooter popular among mid-range Android users. Although it is not a higher-end game and has low-level system requirements, it is still based on players' skills.

Headshots are the most satisfying way to finish off a foe in a shooter but require a certain level of expertise. In Free Fire, users need to master the movement and aiming skills to ensure perfect headshots.

They should keep in mind some tips while executing headshots in Free Fire with high accuracy.

Garena Free Fire: Tips and tricks to execute accurate headshots in Free Fire

1) Tweak the sensitivity

An ideal sensitivity helps in aiming precisely (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers sometimes find it hard to swipe and control the aim due to the in-game sensitivity. Some feel the settings to be sluggish, while others find them to be highly unstable that require adjustments.

Therefore, users can adjust their sensitivity to an optimum level that helps them aim quickly without instability. There are six following adjustments that they can make in the sensitivity menu:

General

Free Look

Red Dot

2X Scope

4X Scope

Sniper Scope

2) Adjust the HUD

Users should customize the HUD as per their comfort (Image via Free Fire)

The heads-up display (HUD) is a primary aspect of any shooter that helps control movement and aim. In the settings menu, gamers can customize their HUD and controls as per their grip.

Players can adjust the placement of essential buttons like fire, jump, scope, weapons, etc., while rarely used removable buttons can be disabled. They should also tweak the HUD according to their comfort rather than following famous pros.

3) Practice hard in the training mode

The Batou Training Island is crucial to practice headshots (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Free Fire has a practice map called Batou Training Island that players can use to gain real-match experiences. They can use different weapons with distinct recoil patterns to practice specific ranges while keeping the crosshair at the enemies' heads.

Training Island is also helpful in making the required adjustments to the sensitivity and HUD. Gamers can also use the practice mode to master the movement while aiming, which will help enhance the accuracy of headshots.

