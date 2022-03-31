3 best Free Fire MAX characters who deserve buffs in OB34 update

Characters are one of the most important aspects of Free Fire MAX due to their abilities and further options for creating combinations. The developers have barely disappointed the players on this front as they have introduced new ones at regular intervals.

Moreover, the characters have been the key focus areas since the Free Fire OB27 update. The developers have constantly fine-tuned their abilities to ensure the best experience possible. They have also reworked the older ones to reintegrate them into the meta.

However, even after tons of balances, the game still has several characters in need of an upgrade or modification in the upcoming OB34 update to bring them to the fray and encourage more players to employ them regularly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and may differ from the readers. Moreover, this list is in no particular order.

Free Fire MAX characters that need a buff in the OB34 update

1) Antonio

Antonio (Image via Garena)

Ability: Gangster's Spirit

Description: Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster.

Antonio's ability is relatively straightforward to comprehend as players receive ten more HP at the start of each round. Furthermore, the extra HP grows as the player's level advances, and at the sixth level, gamers receive 35 HP.

Although many users still use it in the CS and BR mode, the ability is not very effective. Many may argue that gamers will receive 35 HP at the start of every round in the Clash Squad mode. However, this HP simply means taking just a bullet or two extras and hence not very useful.

Thus, the additional HP provides less impact and makes the character less attractive. Hence, the developers can consider improving the character in the Free Fire MAX OB34 update.

2) Paloma

Paloma (Image via Garena)

Ability: Arms-Dealing

Description: Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld

Paloma helps players carry 45 additional ammo. However, this does not include Grenade Launcher ammunition. Gamers can carry even more ammunition at higher levels, with the maximum capped at 120 ammo.

The lack of ammunition has become less of a problem for players since the release of Jai, and its Raging Reload is sufficient to gain back bullets after taking down the opponents. Thus, Jai also eliminates the need to reload often during close-range fights with multiple opponents.

Similar to the rework of Caroline and Nikita, the developers can add a new aspect to Paloma's ability to make more players use it.

3) Thiva

Thiva (Image via Garena)

Ability: Vital Vibes

Description: Thiva is a rising singer-musician star.

Vital Vibes first improves the rescue speed by 15%, and upon successful rescue, the user gains 25 HP in five seconds. At the highest level, the speed of the revival increases to 30%, and 50 additional HP is offered to the users.

Thiva received a buff in the Free Fire MAX OB33 update but is still pale in contrast to Oliva in the support role of providing additional HP on revival. Olivia offers the revived players 80 extra HP at the highest level. However, Thiva only offers 50 additional health points in five seconds. Moreover, the 30% increased rescue speed does not match the difference in this HP.

Thiva is among the least influential characters released as part of the collaboration. Thus, it deserves a buff in the OB34 update.

