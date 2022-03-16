3 best Free Fire MAX pets for healing and support in ranked games

Gamers are mindful of the role of a suitable skill combination in the battlefields of Free Fire MAX that helps them survive with ease. That is why an enthusiastic athlete always seeks the best combo with a proper liaison between characters' and pets' abilities.

There are multitudinous pets in Free Fire MAX that players can equip to get proper aid during tough matches, like ranked games. Every pet has a unique capability employed for specific purposes, and healing is one of them.

Several characters like Jota, Leon, etc., can do the same, but pets are likely to be better. Instead of using a character for healing, users should use it for other motives, making more sense in handing this job to pets.

Three most helpful pet options for healing in Free Fire MAX

3) Ottero

Ottero recovers enough EP (Image via Garena)

Ability: Double Blubber

With Ottero's Double Blubber ability, at maximum level 3, when using a medkit, users recover EP, which is 65% of the HP recovered. At the same time, the percentage of EP recovery is only 50% at level 2 and 35% at level 1.

Additionally, it is also applicable when teammates use a treatment gun to heal Free Fire Max gamers.

The following characters' abilities can be used with Ottero:

K

Luqueta

Kapella

Paloma

Maxim

A124

2) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox provides extra HP (Image via Garena)

Ability: Well Fed

While using Spirit Fox's Well Fed ability, at maximum level 3, users can restore an extra ten HP immediately after using a medkit. It is seven and four HP at levels 2 and 1, respectively.

Players using Spirit Fox's ability may use the following characters' skills in ranked games:

Wukong

Kapella

Maxim

Paloma

Chrono

Luqueta

1) Detective Panda

Panda's Blessings rewards HP for every kill (Image via Garena)

Ability: Panda's Blessings

While using Detective Panda's ability, Panda's Blessings, at the maximum level 3, gamers recover ten HP each time a kill is confirmed. In comparison, the HP recovery is seven and four HP at levels 2 and 1, respectively.

They can use pair following characters' abilities with Detective Panda:

Luqueta

Wukong

Chrono

Hayato

Thiva

Otho

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

