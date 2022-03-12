3 best Free Fire MAX rewards for Indian server in Assassin's Creed event

Free Fire has collaborated with several well-known personalities, television series, games, and more. Ultimately, all of this has resulted in the addition of unique in-game content into the battle royale game, which has attracted more players.

With the recent Assassin's Creed partnership, several themed rewards, such as costumes, skins, and more, have made their way into the game. To obtain them, gamers must complete the tasks specified by the developers.

Note: Only free rewards have been considered in this list, and the choice of items might vary depending on the player's preference.

Three awesome Free Fire MAX rewards from Assassin's Creed event (India server)

3) P90 – Metal Wings (Training – Booyah)

Gun skins hold considerable importance in Free Fire MAX as they enhance a particular weapon's attributes on the battlefield, making them more potent. P90 – Metal Wings is a good skin that users can acquire for free through one of the events — "Training – Booyah."

They only need to fulfill the objective of winning a certain number of matches. Here are the specifics for obtaining all of the event's rewards:

Obtain three wins: Cart of Hay

Obtain five wins: Scan Playcard (7 days)

Obtain ten wins: 3x Gold Royale Vouchers

Obtain 20 wins: P90 - Metal Wings

2) Leap of Fail (Assassin's Creed Top-Up II)

Emotes are yet another rare item that many players yearn to have, and the recently started top-up event allows them to obtain one for free. The event will run until 15 March, so they still have considerable time.

Essentially, individuals must top-up a particular number of diamonds to get the emote as a complimentary reward. These are the requirements for the top-up event:

Red Aquila Backpack: Purchase 200 diamonds

Leap of Fail: Purchase 500 diamonds

1) Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle (Assassin – The Chosen)

The Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle is a female-centric costume added to Free Fire MAX after the Assassin's Creed collaboration. Users can acquire it through Assassin – The Chosen, which ends on 14 March.

In the event, they must take out several targets to earn corresponding rewards in the form of a bounty, and they will have to take down the sixth target for this bundle.

There are various other rewards available during the same event, including free lobby music, a banner, an avatar, and so forth.

Edited by Ravi Iyer