3 best Free Fire pets as good as Mr. Waggor

Garena Free Fire has an abundance of characters that boast special abilities. Moreover, the pet skills in the game are an added advantage that helps one gain a tactical edge over foes. A suitable pet skill and character ability combination can prove to be a game-changer.

Mr. Waggor is one of the strongest Free Fire pets with his skill Smooth Gloo. The pet produces a gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds for players who don't have one. Thus, Mr. Waggor is a must-have pet to accompany in-game characters.

However, there are other Free Fire pets that provide an equivalent tactical benefit and are as good as Mr. Waggor.

Garena Free Fire: Pets that can replace Mr. Waggor

1) Ottero

Ottero's Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

EP is an important aspect that comes in handy whenever players are rushing or defending. As EP degrades into HP over time, players can instantly recover from the damage they incur.

Ottero is one such Free Fire pet that boasts an EP-related skill called Double Blubber. Whenever characters accompany the pet, their EP increases after each recovers their HP.

The gain in EP is as much as 35% of HP recovered at the first level. Moreover, users can maximize the same to 65% at the final skill level. Players have to use health equipment to activate the skill.

2) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hands (Image via Free Fire)

Throwing capability is an underrated and less-talked about feature in Free Fire. Players can get an added advantage to using grenades against distant enemies with an enhanced throwing capability.

Gamers can use Gloo Wall, smoke, flashbang and Fragile grenades for farther distances with Beaston's Helping Hands skill. The ability increases the throwing range by 10% at the first level, which shoots up to 30% at the max level.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda and his Panda's Blessings skill (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda is the name of Free Fire's adorable black-and-white bear. This pet blesses the players with HP recovery. His ability, Panda's Blessings, provides an increase in HP after each kill.

Although the HP recovery is just 4 HP per kill with Panda's Blessings at the first level, it can be increased to 10 points per kill at the third level (seventh pet level).

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Sabine Algur