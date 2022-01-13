3 best Free Fire tricks to get unique signature and nicknames in January 2022

Free Fire’s player base has gradually grown over the years. There have been many trends along the way, with one of the most common ones being the personalization of the profile by incorporating a unique signature and nickname.

Using such signatures and nicknames is seen as something cool and stylish in the Free Fire community. Hence, several users keep surfing the internet, looking for ways to achieve the same.

Note: The following list is in no particular order, and there are several other tricks that players can incorporate.

Tricks for stylish signature and nicknames in Free Fire

3) Colorful signature

Step 1: Users must head over to their in-game profiles and then open the ‘Player Info’ box by tapping the gear/settings icon.

Step 2: Players should then click the ‘Signature’ section and enter the hex code of the color they would like to use.

The hex code can be readily found on the internet.

Gamers should enter the hex codes before their signature (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users must press ‘OK’ to complete the process and have a colorful signature.

Note: The codes should be entered in square brackets – [ ].

2) Stylish name (with symbols and fonts)

This is one of the websites for symbols and fonts (Image via FancyTextGuru)

Step 1: Since regular keyboards do not feature many symbols and fonts, users must visit a website that generates stylish names.

For example, players can check out websites like fancytextguru.com and fancytexttool.com.

Step 2: Next, users should enter any desired name into the text field to get outputs with unique fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Gamers must select the required one and then utilize it while changing their names in Free Fire.

1) Invisible name

Step 1: Invisible name is one of the most prevalent tricks in the game. Users must copy the U+3164 (Hangul Filler) into the ‘Notes’ app on their smartphone.

Visit this website to get the Hangul Filler.

The letters should be pasted underneath the Hangul filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Later, players should copy any letters in superscript form and paste them below U+3164.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: Upon doing so, the entire text can be copied as a whole, and users can proceed to paste it as they alter their name.

Edited by Shaheen Banu