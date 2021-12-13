How to change the text color of Free Fire signature in 2021

The Free Fire OB26 update, which was the first of 2021, made significant enhancements to the user interface, particularly the profile section. Personal Name Badge, battle tags, and even the function of signature were introduced.

There has been a long-standing practice among Free Fire players to use attractive symbols and fonts for their IGN. Besides this, a new trend among them is the use of colorful fonts for the signature section of their profile.

Steps to get a colorful signature in Free Fire

It is not difficult to obtain a colorful signature, and gamers will need to change their signature using hex color codes. Players should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, users must open Free Fire then open their profile section by clicking on the banner on the top left corner of the screen.

Click on the gear icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should click on the gear icon beside the Personal Name Badge to open the player info dialog box.

Click the edit icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can then click the edit icon on the bottom right cover of the signature text field.

Enter the text with hex codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Next, users should enter the desired text along with the hex code. The code must be enclosed within the squad brackets. For instance, the code for the red color is FF0000.

Step 5: Finally, players must click the okay button to set the signature.

It is worth noting that users do not need to spend diamonds to change their signatures. They can change it any number of times.

The colorful text will only be visible to others (Image via Free Fire)

Note: After the Free Fire OB31 upgrade, the user's signature with colors and symbols will not be visible. However, other users will be able to see the changes when they visit their profile.

Where to find hex codes?

Players may obtain these hex codes from various sources, including websites like www.color-hex.com. Additionally, some of them also have a desire to add symbols to their signature, and they can also find code-specific symbols or patterns from YouTube videos.

Edited by Shaheen Banu