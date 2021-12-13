Free Fire Partner Program in India: How to be eligible for free diamonds, V badge, and other rewards

India has a sizable and rapidly increasing Free Fire audience that actively consumes content, helping some creators achieve unparalleled levels of popularity. For some budding YouTubers, joining the Partner Program is a dream.

One reason for joining the program is the vast range of benefits offered, which will undoubtedly help people grow as content creators. This includes in-game currency, i.e., diamonds, V Badges, and several other in-game items.

Joining Free Fire Partner Program in India

Enrolling is not an easy task as users need numbers in their favor. There are stringent requirements that they must fulfill just to submit their applications. Even then, they are not guaranteed a place due to the number of applicants far outweighing the number of slots.

The official website reveals minimum criteria and perks (Image via Free Fire)

As per the website, here are a few basic requirements:

100k subscribers with more than 80% of content relating to Free Fire in 30 days

Non-offensive and clean content that has generated 300k views in the last month

Consistency in content quality and social media presence

Players must display professionalism and readiness to work hard

However, the list of what is in the store for the players is even longer. The benefits include

In-game rewards including diamonds and more

Advance access to content along with financial compensation for selected players

Features on the game’s official handle and redeem codes for the audience.

Exclusive merchandise and special V Badge

Access to observer client and communication with the official team.

Invitation to esports events and other tournaments

Steps for applying

Step 1: Gamers must visit the official Partner Program website to access the Google Form for it. This link will take them directly to it.

Step 2: As part of the next step, individuals should press the “Apply Now” button to get redirected to the form.

A snippet of the form when it was available earlier this month (Image via Google Form)

Step 3: Later, they can fill in the required details such as their official name, phone number, address, and more.

The developers will then review the application, and the best candidates will be chosen for the official Partner Program.

Note: The Google Form for the Partner Program is no longer accepting applications.

