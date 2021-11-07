Free Fire Partner Program in India: V Badge and other perks explained

There has been a significant increase in mobile battle royale games in India, with Free Fire emerging as one of the most popular options for players. Content creation and streaming associated with it on platforms such as YouTube have increased rapidly in recent years.

To assist content creators and help them grow even further, the developers created a Partner Program. It provides a slew of unique perks, such as early access to new content and other benefits.

Details about the Free Fire Partner Program in India

These are the compilation of things that the players will gain for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned previously, all members of Free Fire’s Partner Program will be eligible to get their hands on a variety of rewards. They include the following:

Rewards like diamonds and custom rooms (cards)

Financial compensation to specific channels that have over 500 thousand subscribers and 95% Free Fire content.

Access to content ahead of time, as well as the official Free Fire observer client.

Chance to feature on Free Fire’s social media.

In-game codes for giveaway

Communication with the Free Fire team.

Specific invitation to the tournaments and esports events.

Special exclusive merchandise.

Individuals will also be awarded the V Badge in addition to the rewards as mentioned above. As a result, a large number of players are interested in enrolling in this program.

If they wish to do so, they must first fill out the form, accessing the Free Fire Partner Program website. However, there are several requirements that gamers must meet for their applications to be taken into consideration:

List of criteria users need to meet for joining the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Even if users meet all these, they won’t be provided with a spot in the Free Fire Partner Program as only the best candidates are chosen after an internal review.

Note: The form for joining the Free Fire Partner Program is not accepting responses, but the process might start soon in the future.

Edited by Srijan Sen