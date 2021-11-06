Why Free Fire V Badge redeem codes don’t exist

V Badge in the Free Fire is believed to be one of the most valuable assets in the game, and individuals often search for ways to obtain it.

Redeem codes are among the most effective means of obtaining free rewards in Garena Free Fire. However, redeem codes alone cannot provide a V Badge in the battle royale title.

Is it possible to obtain a V Badge through redeem codes in Free Fire?

Redeem codes cannot provide players with the V Badge, however, they can provide exclusive rewards, which sometimes even include diamonds.

This is because this coveted badge is only provided to members of the Free Fire Partner Program. It was initially disclosed by the developers in the patch notes of the OB25 update as shown here:

Hence, the only way players can get the V Badge is by becoming a member of Free Fire’s official Partner Program.

However, to do the same, players have to meet specific requirements that the developers have set:

YouTube channel that has a minimum of over 100 thousand subscribers

These should be 80% content related to Free Fire in the last 30 days

There need to be at least 300 thousand views in the last 30 days

A requirement of consistent content quality and social media activity

Videos to be non-offensive, clean, and engaging

Having a willingness for working hard with professionalism

A passion for gaming and for succeeding together

On top of this, meeting the criteria above will not guarantee players a spot in the Free Fire Partner Program. Only the best candidates are chosen due to a limited number of spots.

Apart from this, the following perks also get rewarded to users for joining the program:

Interested users can fill out the form accessible through the Partner Program's website.

Note: The Free Fire Partner Program form isn’t accepting responses currently, but may start to soon.

