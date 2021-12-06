3 best methods to get Free Fire diamonds for free in India

In Free Fire, users can obtain a range of items by using in-game currencies. They are needed to spend diamonds to acquire exclusive ones, like the Elite Pass. The barrier they face is that diamonds are not free and must be purchased with actual money.

For many, this is not possible, prompting them to look for ways to obtain the premium in-game currency for free.

Free Fire: Three reliable ways to obtain free diamonds

3) Booyah

Booyah runs numerous events that offer free rewards (Image via Play Store)

The Booyah app is in the third spot and is an excellent choice for anyone looking to earn free diamonds or other prizes. It holds over 50 million downloads at the time of writing.

The developer hosts various events, and participating in them may give users a chance to obtain the rewards. They must remember to link their Free Fire accounts to this app.

2) Custom Rooms

Participating in Custom Rooms is another option for users (Image via YouTube)

Another fantastic alternative for users who wish to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire is to partake in Custom Rooms. Various YouTubers host them, and the items awarded to the winners typically include in-game currency and additional prizes.

As a result, they emerge as a viable means of obtaining diamonds at no cost.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards also is a great option to get free diamonds (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the best method to get free diamonds, and the application is pretty popular in the community. The first thing to be done by users is to set up their accounts by completing the requisites.

Later, they will be able to participate in the surveys provided by the application. Upon completion, gamers will obtain Google Play Credits, and these can be used to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

Other methods like redeem codes and events can also be utilized to get free rewards. However, users must never resort to illicit means like mod applications as their accounts could get banned in the process.

