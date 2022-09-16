3 best mobile apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX India server

Free Fire MAX is quite popular among fans for its exciting gameplay features. Apart from the experience, Garena's battle royale shooter has also received a fair share of its fame for the unique items it offers.

One can find a plethora of collectibles in the game, like emotes, weapon skins, item cosmetics, outfits, characters, and more.

To acquire most of the rare in-game accessories, one must spend diamonds. However, the cost of acquiring the resource in Free Fire MAX is sometimes unaffordable for various free-to-play users. Therefore, they try to employ unfair means like hacks or mod APKs to attain unlimited diamonds in the game.

Note: The list given in this article is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's views. Users must read the app permissions before installing any applications as all of them ask for access to personal information besides other data or settings.

The best mobile apps to utilize for free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX

It is important to note that one should avoid any hacks or modified game clients for Free Fire MAX, as they may lead to account suspensions. Instead, one can utilize various legitimate applications that provide gift cards or virtual money and bring down the cost of diamonds to zero in Free Fire MAX.

Here are the top three apps that players can utilize to obtain free diamonds in the game:

1) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is a popular GPT (get-paid-to) application with impressive ratings of 4.6 (more than 56k reviews) and 4.5 (more than 735k reviews) on the App Store and the Play Store, respectively. It is a survey app where players can provide their opinions on varying topics.

The consistency of the generation of surveys is quite decent, and one can earn gift cards after each participation. The rewards available via Poll Pay include gift cards/credit for platforms like Amazon, Xbox, Netflix, Google Play, PayPal, and iTunes.

One can later redeem these rewards from the specific platform and use the virtual money in Garena Free Fire MAX to procure diamonds.

2) Swagbucks

The second application, Swagbucks, also offers free cash rewards to its users by taking surveys like Poll Pay. However, such options are not the sole way through which users can earn prizes in the app. They can also perform various other tasks to claim benefits in terms of in-app coupons, cashback, or gift cards for different platforms.

Users can earn cash, gift cards, or coupons for grocery receipts - which have been scanned by them - alongside additional perks for items included in the purchase. Moreover, there are cashback benefits for shopping at popular retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, etc.

Swagbucks app also grants rewards for watching videos and playing games. Furthermore, it is a popular GPT application with ratings of 4.2 (more than 104k reviews) and 4.4 (more than 78.2k reviews) on Google Play and the App Store, respectively.

3) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the last entry on this list because it offers the most straightforward way to earn free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. In the case of other apps, players must redeem the gift cards and coupons into virtual money to spend in the game, while Google Opinion Rewards provides a free Google Play balance.

Like previous alternatives on this list, Google Opinion Rewards also offers surveys that provide a variable prize. Moreover, the surveys are based on travel history, browsing history, or any random topic. However, the generation of surveys is not consistent, so users must consider Google Opinion Rewards as a secondary choice.

