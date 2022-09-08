Why Free Fire diamond generator and mod do not work?

Like any free-to-play BR shooter, Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant offer many paid in-game items. Thus, to ease the transaction, players must purchase diamonds, which are helpful for most in-game purchases, including in-store, Luck Royale, events, and more.

A large section of the Free Fire user base constitutes F2P players who don't spend real money in the game for different reasons. Some users who can't afford to spend real money on in-app purchases often resort to using diamond generators or mods to get unlimited in-game currency.

In the following section, readers can find out why diamond generators and mods are nothing but a scam.

Garena Free Fire: Diamond generators are fraudulent and may lead to account suspensions

Diamond-related scams are quite prevalent (Image via Garena)

Many diamond generators online offer lucrative offers, which can be identified by keywords like "Unlimited diamonds" and "Free tool + 100% safe." However, the reality is different, as Garena has stressed the legitimacy of such claims. Here's what the publishers have to say:

"Anyone who offers you free in-game stuff isn't doing it to be nice. Money from gamers has become valuable scams for con artists. Only buy your in-game diamonds from legitimate sources, and never trust an offer that sounds too good to be true."

Thus, according to the Free Fire team, it is impossible to benefit from any claims made by diamond generator websites or APK mods. However, hypothetically, if players are somehow able to extract any advantage from the diamond generators/hacks/mods, they can face in-game bans.

Garena's anti-hack policy states that using any modified or unauthorized APK client is illegal. Moreover, if players use third-party tools (diamond generators in this case) to interact with the game client, it will also lead to the suspension of guilty Player IDs.

Things players should avoid (Image via Garena)

Here's what the Free Fire team has to say about their stance on any case of cheating/hacking in FF/FF MAX:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Thus, if users are still using or thinking of using any illegitimate program, they should immediately stop such practices. However, if players have found any fellow user employing a hack or illegal third-party tool for unfair gameplay advantage, they can report them on Garena's FF Help Center website.

Submitting a request to Free Fire/FF MAX Help Center (Image via Garena)

Here's how users can report a hacker or a hack on the Help Center website:

Step 1: Open the FF Help Center using this link: https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us

Step 2: Sign in using the button in the top-right corner; players can use the social media platform linked to their Player ID.

Players using a Guest account will have to link it to a social media platform in the system settings to log in on the FF Help Center website.

Step 3: After logging in, players should tap on their game account in the top-right corner and select "Submit a Request."

Step 4: Players are required to select the game, fill in the details, provide the purpose of the request, and upload the evidence.

For hackers, players will have to submit pictures and video(s) of the gameplay as proof, but in case of a hack mod, one will have to upload an APK file (as an archive file).

Step 5: After double-checking the information, players can submit their requests.

To summarize, Free Fire players must stay clear of all mods and APKs that claim to provide them with free in-game diamonds. This can lead to the user's account getting hacked or malicious software getting downloaded to their devices and a permanent ban in the battle royale title.

