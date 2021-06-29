3 best ways to know enemy locations in Free Fire

Free Fire, from Garena, is one of the best titles in the mobile battle royale genre. The title has a vast map making it difficult to spot enemies. Thus, knowing their location is an essential factor that gives players an unsaid advantage.

It allows them to escape and also increases the parameters of survival. This article looks at the three best ways to get an enemy’s location in Free Fire.

Also read: How to use latest Free Fire redeem codes on FF rewards redemption site and get free rewards

How to know enemies location in Free Fire

1) Moco (Hacker’s Eye)

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is a widely used character combination in the game. She has an ability, Hacker's Eye, which can help players locate their enemies by tagging them and revealing their location to the whole squad.

At the highest level, the duration of this effect increases to five seconds. They can use this skill to rush at foes, gain a superior position, and so forth.

Gamers can get Moco from the in-game shop for 8000 gold coins.

2) Clu (Tracing Steps)

Clu (Image via Free Fire)

Clu has a unique ability to track the steps of enemies that can help players in various situations. Tracing Steps is an active ability that gives them the information of their enemies.

At Level 1, within 30 meters, Clu can locate positions of enemies not in a prone position for five seconds and the cooldown period is 50 seconds. However, at the maximum level, she can identify enemies for seven seconds within a proximity of 30 meters.

This ability is helpful on the battlefield, and players can easily trace their enemies hiding in the cover.

Also read: Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

3) Dreki (Dragon Glare)

Dreki has an ability called “Dragon Glare.” Using this unique skill, players can spot enemies using medkits within a range of 10 meters, and it lasts for only three seconds.

At the maximum level, the range increases up to 30 meters and lasts for five seconds. At level 6, it unlocks the exclusive Splashy Dreki skin.

This skill helps players get quick kills in the last safe zones.

Also read: Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer