3 Free Fire pets as good as Detective Panda after OB32 update

With almost every major Free Fire update, the developers introduce a new pet to the game. Similar to characters, these pets are also endowed with unique abilities that can be used in matches.

Detective Panda’s Panda’s Blessings ability (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda is one of the oldest pets in the battle royale game and is best suited for gamers with an aggressive playstyle. With his Panda's Blessings ability, the pet can recover 4 HP with every kill.

If players want more options like Detective Panda, they can take a look at the list given below.

Free Fire pets like Detective Panda

Players can pick from the Free Fire pets listed below:

1) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox's Well Fed ability (Image via Garena)

Like Detective Panda, Spirit Fox helps with HP recovery. However, the pet is rarely chosen by players. The pet has a unique ability called Well Fed that aids players with extra HPs while they use a medkit. At the initial level, 4 HPs are recovered, whereas, at the final level, 10 extra HPs are recovered.

2) Agent Hop

Agent Hop’s Bouncing Bonus ability (Image via Garena)

Agent Hop is a new pet that was introduced in the battle royale game via a Top Up event held in November 2021. The Bouncing Bonus ability of the pet can recover EP whenever the safe zone shrinks. At the first level, 30 EP is recovered, and at the top level, players can gain 50 EP.

3) Ottero

Ottero’s Double Blubber ability (Image via Garena)

Ottero is another popular pet in Free Fire that helps with EP recovery and can be paired with characters like A124 and K for best results. With its Double Blubber ability, the pet can recover 35% of the HP recovered as a result of using treatment guns and medkits. At its maximum level, players gain EP equivalent to 65% of the HP recovered.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

