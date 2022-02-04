How to top up Free Fire diamonds to get free legendary rewards in February 2022

Free Fire includes a wide range of in-game items, and some of these provide a competitive advantage, which drives users to purchase this collection of items. Given that diamonds are required to buy premium items, many players frequently buy in-game currency with real money.

The developers regularly give additional incentives to players for acquiring in-game currency as rewards in top-up events. The Squad Beatz Top-Up kicked off in the game on 3 February 2022 and offers visually attractive rewards.

Steps to purchasing Free Fire diamonds and receiving rewards from the top-up event

Gamers who purchase a total of 300 diamonds before the top-up event closes on 8 February 2022 will receive a free Gloo Wall skin and Motor Bike skin, which also provide unique attributes. The split of rewards is given below:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Motor Bike – Purple Rev

Top-up 300 diamonds to get Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

The bike skin improves the damage and durability while decreasing its handling. The current event presents an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in purchasing diamonds in the near future since they will receive a complimentary Gloo Wall skin that is not generally accessible in the store or at events.

Two of the popular ways used by Free Fire players, Codashop and Gameskharido, have been unavailable for some months. Hence, players may acquire diamonds within the game. Here are some simple and easy steps for the same:

Step 1: After signing in to your Free Fire account, you can first press the ‘+’ option beside the existing number of diamonds.

Step 2: Multiple top-up options will be displayed on the screen, and you must press on the preferred pack while also keeping in mind the requirements for the event.

Step 3: You must make the payment using the preferred method, and the diamonds will be added to your account.

Steps to claiming rewards

After receiving the diamonds, you may follow these steps to collect the items:

Step 1: Access the Squad Beatz tab within the event and select Squad Beatz Top-Up.

Step 2: Next, press the claim button beside the item to receive it.

