3 reasons why Dimitri could be the next fan-favorite Free Fire character after DJ Alok & Chrono

In Free Fire, characters hold great importance due to their abilities. Chrono and DJ Alok are among the two most popular ones in the game, courtesy of their Time Turner and Drop the Beat skills, respectively.

After the recent OB29 update, two new characters made their way into the game — Dimitri and Thiva. They are based on the renowned DJ duo “Dimitri Vegas” and “Like Mike,” respectively.

There have been a lot of talks around Dimitri and his unique ability — Healing Heartbeat. Here are a few reasons why he could become one of the most popular options in the game.

Dimitri is the next best Free Fire character?

Ability to heal

Dimitri was recently added to Free Fire with the OB29 update

As previously mentioned, the name of Dimitri’s ability is Healing Heartbeat. A healing zone of 3.5m diameters is created at the base level, wherein 3 HP is recovered per second for 10 seconds. It has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

This cooldown reduces to 60 seconds after reaching the max level, and the ability’s duration also increases to 15 seconds.

On the battlefield, it provides players with a constant source of healing and provides them with much-needed health.

Self-recover/revive

Another significant part of Dimitri’s ability is that it enables gamers to self-recover/revive upon being knocked down.

This could be pretty crucial during matches and help them immensely in getting the BOOYAH. No other character has an ability to self-revive, making Dimitri rather unique.

Assisting teammates

The ability above doesn’t just apply to users but affects their teammates. This means that they would also be able to heal themselves and self-revive inside the healing zone.

As a result, Dimitri’s ability is one of the best in Garena Free Fire if users prefer playing duo/squad matches or the Clash Squad mode.

On top of this, this skill is also pretty influential in rush gameplay and is terrific in both the Clash Squad and BR modes.

