3 best Free Fire character combinations to get easy Booyah in Clash Squad Season 7

Earlier this month, the Clash Squad Season 7 commenced in Garena Free Fire. With the OB28 patch, numerous alterations were made to the ranked system of this game mode, with the grandmaster rank added.

Users desire to climb up the tiers as there are numerous rewards that they would receive for doing so. This time around, the "Golden M1014" will be available if players reach the Gold 3 tier.

Characters play a crucial role on the battlefield due to the abilities that they possess. On top of that, an option to combine their skills is present in-game, comprising of 3 active and one passive ability.

Given are the three best Free Fire character combinations.

Note: This article is based on the writer's preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Most potent Free Fire character combinations for Clash Squad Season 7

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Joseph

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Jota in Free Fire

Drop the Beat creates an aura of 5m, which restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. Additionally, the movement speed of allies is increased by 15%.

Jai in Free Fire

If players get a kill using a Shotgun or an SMG, Jota's skill restores 40 HP. However, there is a cooldown time of 5 seconds.

Raging Reload replenishes the magazine by 45% of its maximum capacity after knocking down a foe. This applies to the weapons of AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Joseph in Free Fire

Lastly, Joseph's Nutty Movement boosts players' sprinting and moving speeds by 20% when they take damage.

2) Chrono + Dasha + Shirou + Maro

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono: Time Turner

Dasha: Partying On

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha in Free Fire

At the highest level, Chrono's Time Turner blocks 600 damage from enemies and increases movement speed by 15%. These effects last for 8 seconds, and there's a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Given are the effects of Dasha's ability:

Damage taken from falls reduces by 50%

Recovery time from falls reduces by 80%

Rate of recoil buildup reduces by 10%

Maximum recoil reduces by 10%

Shirou in Free Fire

Damage Delivered tags an opponent within a radius of 80m for six seconds after they shoot the user. There's a 100% increased armor penetration on the first shot to them, and this ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Maro in Free Fire

Using Maro's ability, the damage increases with the distance up to a maximum of 25%. In addition, damage to marked enemies has a further rise of 1%.

3) K + Miguel + Antonio + Moco

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Miguel in Free Fire

K's ability has two modes, named Jiu-jitsu and Psychology, respectively. The EP conversion rate increases by 500% in the former, whereas 2 EP is recovered every 2 seconds up to 150 points in the latter.

Antonio in Free Fire

Crazy Slayer of Miguel is perfect for pairing with K as it replenishes 80 EP with each kill. Players can quickly convert that to HP via the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Coming to Antonio's skill, it provides players with 35 additional HP at the start of each round, meaning that the users begin with 235 HP.

Moco in Free Fire

Lastly, Moco's Hacker's Eye tags opponents for five seconds, and the location of that foe gets shared with teammates.

Disclaimer: All the abilities of the characters mentioned in this list are at their highest level.

