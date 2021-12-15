3 reasons why DJ Alok is the most valuable Free Fire character after OB31 update

Following the OB31 update in Free Fire, Chrono received a massive nerf and his Time Turner ability was severely limited. Players can no longer shoot at enemies who are outside the shield dome. Even the speed boost was removed.

As of now, Chrono has taken a back seat in the game. Gone are his glory days of charging into the fray and securing eliminations. With the new limitations in place, he now plays a more passive and defensive role in team fights.

This has led to a power vacuum in Free Fire. With the most overpowered character being benched, several others have risen to take his place.

Top 3 reasons why players need to get DJ Alok in Free Fire

1) Ability to heal and provide movement boosts

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat ability in Free Fire is more than just fancy wordplay. It provides huge bonuses during combat, which affects the entire squad. At the max level, the ability gives a 15% boost to mobility and replenishes 5 HP/second.

These benefits allow for numerous tactical options during a gunfight. When rushing or retreating, the entire team can recover HP on the move. Additionally, this ability provides assurance to players that they'll never need to worry about healing.

2) Good for combo builds

DJ Alok's ability makes him the best character to choose from for combo builds in Free Fire. Since it can help any playstyle, it is highly versatile in nature. Here are a few combinations players can try out.

Long-range specialist - DJ Alok + Maro +Moco +Laura

Run and gun specialist - DJ Alok + Kelly + D-bee + Dasha

Berserker - DJ Alok + Jota + Miguel + Joseph

There are numerous potential combinations that players can make to fine-tune their playstyle. Furthermore, in addition to being great for combinations, he's also good for solo players.

3) Low cooldown time

One of the salient features of DJ Alok's ability is the cooldown time. At the max level, the ability cooldown is 45 seconds which is truly mind-boggling given its tactical uses.

A further 6% in cooldown reduction can be achieved by using Rockie. When at the max level, this increases to 15%. In total, the cooldown time for the ability can be reduced to approximately 38 seconds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish