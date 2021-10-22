3 tips for Free Fire players to choose the best character for their playstyle

Choosing a character in Free Fire and getting good with it is essential to winning matches in-game. However, before winning matches, players will have to know the ins and outs of a character alongside their weaknesses and strengths.

Choosing a character for depending on the playstyle will be one of the most important aspects for players to take into consideration. The right character can easily be the difference between an effortless Booyah and a quick elimination.

However, choosing the right Free Fire character can be a rather tedious and difficult task. By following a few simple tips, players should be able to choose a character that's right for them in every way.

Top 3 things Free Fire players should know when choosing a character that compliments their playstyle

1) Researching the character's special ability

One of the chief things that players need to do to choose the best Free Fire character for their playstyle is to research the character's ability. Players can easily do this by reading the ability description in-game and seeing the perks/benefits that are associated with it.

Alternatively, players can also do their own research by watching a video to get a fair idea as to what to expect from a certain character. Many content creators provide a deep dive into the character and along with vital information on playstyles.

2) Deciding which character's ability will be well suited to the individual playstyle

One of the most important aspects of choosing a character for a playstyle will be to understand which ability will suit the playstyle on an individual level. Aside from passive and aggressive playstyles, there are abilities that suit a variety of micro playstyles in Free Fire.

Understanding which playstyle will suit these needs is important, not just for solo players but for those looking forward to team matches as well. The first step towards securing a Booyah is to understand how to utilize a character to their maximum capability.

3) Seeing the character in action during a match

The last but most important tip for Free Fire players to choose the best character for their playstyle, is to see the character in action during a match. Be it via a YouTube video or watching a friend play using the character, players should try and see how the characters perform in real time in a variety of situations.

While abilities may sound great in theory, in practical situations, the character may not perform well. Knowing exactly how the character performs in combat will provide a clearer understanding to players and help them make a more informed decision.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

