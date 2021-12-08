3 tips to reach top 10 in Free Fire during rank push 

Ranked matches in Free Fire are the ultimate test of skill. Players can compete against equally skilled opponents and rise through the ranks. However, it's easier said than done, and surviving until the end of each match is tough.

There are numerous factors to take into consideration, and every decision made has repercussions. Nevertheless, there are a few basic tips that all players can follow.

Three tips to improve the odds of reaching the top 10 in every Free Fire ranked match

1) Using the right strategy at the right time

Strategy is key to victory and survival in Free Fire. In each match, there are numerous strategies that can be implemented. Depending on the playstyle, players have to choose which ones to use to maximize their odds of survival.

However, irrespective of the playstyle, the goal is always to outsmart opponents and survive. To do this, players need to implement basic strategies such as rotations, securing high ground, and using tactical items to confuse the enemy.

2) Building a good character combination based on playstyle

Building a good character is key to surviving in Free Fire's ranked modes. An optimal combination of abilities will provide players with a huge tactical edge in battle.

There are numerous builds to choose from in-game. For instance, aggressive players can min-max their healing ability by using Jota. His Sustained Raids ability enables players to recover health in combat. This combined with Laura's Sharp Shooter and Dash's Partying On abilities will ensure that no shots are missed.

3) Being alert during a match at all times

Being alert during a match will have a huge impact on survivability. Having a rough idea of where enemies are is invaluable, and players should take their time to secure their surroundings after a rotation.

This is key to ensuring that opponents are not camping nearby or laying out an ambush. Players will also be able to keep track of enemies who are moving nearby. When the perfect opportunity arises, a few well-placed shots will grant an easy elimination.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

