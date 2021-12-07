5 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono

There is no shortage of characters in Free Fire, and new ones have been added by way of recent patches. Interestingly, the developers have reworked and adjusted the abilities of older characters to bring them back into the game's meta and provide balanced gameplay.

After the recent OB31 update, Chrono's Time Turner has undergone a significant change, reducing its effectiveness to a large extent. The ability now appears to be too pale compared to other characters with active abilities.

Note: The abilities mentioned are at the lowest level, and players will benefit by increasing the character's level. Moreover, the Free Fire character combination given below is based on the writer's preference.

Free Fire character combination without Chrono

5) Skyler + Joseph + Hayato + Shirou

Skyler's ability with Gloo Walls is indispensable, with users gaining HP upon placement of Gloo Walls, starting with four points. Additionally, when activated, gamers can turn five Gloo Walls into dust within a 50m range, thereby eliminating the cover.

Joseph, on the other hand, boosts movement speed when players are hit. However, this increase is set at 10% and can help users quickly take cover.

Hayato is widely used in character combinations because with the decrease in the maximum HP by 10%, the armor penetration will also increase by 7.5%. This makes players even more deadly when their HP is low during gunfights.

Shirou functions similar to Moco but the enemies will be tagged once they have hit the user. Also, once tagged, the first shot will deal 50% additional armor penetration.

4) Xayne + Jota + Jai + Otho

Xayne is extremely useful for close-range combat, with 80 additional HP that decays with time and a 40% increase in damage to Gloo Walls and shields. All these buffs last for 10 seconds, which can be enough to rush on to the foes to eliminate them.

Meanwhile, Jota gets back HP whenever they hit their foes. Moreover, 10% of their HP will be replenished when they knock an opponent. For close-range fights, it is an invaluable option.

Jai's ability is related to ammunition. Players will regain the gun's magazine by 30% after eliminating one of their opponents. Though this is limited to AR, Pistol, SMG and SG for close range, all of these are very useful.

After eliminating an enemy, the location of all foes within 25m will be revealed with Memory Mist. In close-quarter combat, this info is essential.

3) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Maro

Dimitri's ability is similar to Alok's as it provides 3 HP every second for 10 seconds. However, more importantly, if the player or teammates are knocked into the healing zone, they will be able to self-recover. When fighting at a range, this can be a good choice.

Sharp Shooter will help players hit moving enemies more often since the accuracy when they are scoped in will be buffed by 10%. This is a good choice while using marksman rifles.

Rafael complements snipers and marksman rifles as it provides a silencing effect. Also, when an enemy is knocked, they will suffer a 20% faster HP loss.

Maro is also a formidable option for long-range combat since there is an increase in damage with distance up to 5%. The marked enemies will suffer an additional 1% damage.

2) Alok + Moco + Luqueta + Leon

Players have been using Alok for years now as his healing ability has remained unmatched. The 5m aura will get back five health points every second and movement speed by 10% for a duration of 5 seconds.

The cooldown time for this ability is not very high, standing at a duration of 45 seconds. When their HP gets low, they can use the ability and medkits at the same time.

Using Moco's Hacker's Eye will help players track their enemies after hitting them. The duration is set at two seconds, and this tag will also be shared with enemies. Knowing the location can be very effective.

Luqueta will not gain HP back, but it will increase the maximum HP of gamers by ten on every kill, up to 50. So, having 250 health throughout the match is a great perk.

Leon's Buzzer Beater can be a good choice for battle royale as it will get back 5 HP after surviving each battle, which can help fill the increased maximum HP.

1) K + Miguel + Dasha + Kelly

K has become more formidable after the last update. Players will receive 3 EP every 2.2 seconds and up to 150 EP in Psychology mode of Master of All. The EP conversion rate stays at the same 500% in Jiu-jitsu mode. With K, users can quickly gain EP and use it to get HP. They can maximize the EP and then continuously utilize it to get back HP.

Miguel goes well with characters like A124 and K because gamers will get 30 EP on each frag. This will enable them to turn more EP into HP and even more quickly.

Dasha enables players to mow down opponents by reducing the maximum recoil and the rate at which recoil builds by 6%. Additionally, users can jump from the tops of buildings without fear since the ability will decrease damage taken from falls by 30%. Additionally, Partying On will significantly reduce recovery time by 60% as well.

Kelly is great for increased moment speed. Though 1% at the first level is not significant, but at the highest level, 6% is worth it.

