30 best Free Fire guild name styles with symbols in August 2021

Free Fire guilds allow players to socialize and enjoy the title with like-minded gamers.

Players can participate in guild tournaments to get Dog Tags. They can also obtain Guild Tokens by completing missions. These tokens can be exchanged for various items from the store.

Players can either join a guild or create one themselves. When players first create a guild, they will have to set a name for it. The name can be later changed by spending 500 diamonds.

Free Fire players prefer to have unique guild names made up of various symbols and fonts. This is because they want to stand out among all the other guilds in the game.

List of cool Free Fire guild names/name styles

Guild names can have upto 12 characters (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of cool guild names that players can use in Free Fire:

1) Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬ3Яs

2) Sᴘᴇᴀʀʜᴇᴀᴅ

3) WeRᴳᵒᵈ

4) ᵀᵉᵃᵐNoob

5) ™Death

6) HoTsʜᴏᴛ√

7) MySϙᴜᴀƉ

8) ▀▄XYZ▄▀

9) ░F░E░A░R░

10) Pₐᵣₐnₒᵢₐ

11) 乡STRIKE乡

12) D̴̻̳ỏ̸̻o̷m̸̻

14) WIN〱ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥOᏒ

15) █A█C█E█

16) <卂ʀᴍʏ>

17) €ŇŦ€Ř

18) 亗CHAMP亗

19)メℓєgєиDメ

20) Ꮚᴀɴᴛᴇᴅ

21) Ätᵒᵐ

22) HєαdshσT

23) °᭄CREW

24) 丅I丅ᗩᑎᔕ

25) ▄︻Killer═一

26) ꜱᴛᴏʀᴍ~

27) TʜɘWinner

28) m⊕ηS†3rs

29) βŁØØĐ

30) Fꄲꋪꉔ3

Players can also use websites like Nickfinder and FancyTextTool to create their preferred guild name. They can copy a name they like from these websites and paste it while changing their guild name in Free Fire.

Procedure to change guild names in Free Fire

It should be noted that only guild leaders or officers can change the name of a guild in Free Fire. Players can follow this step-by-step guide to change their guild name in the game:

Step 1: Open the guild section in Free Fire by tapping the ‘Guild’ icon on the right side of the screen.

Users need to tap the icon beside the existing guild name (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Click on the edit icon beside the existing guild name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking players to enter a new name.

Players must enter the preferred guild name and click the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Enter the preferred name and click the button with the diamonds symbol.

500 diamonds will be deducted from the player's account, and the guild’s name will be changed.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh