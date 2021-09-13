30 best Free Fire guild names for Free Fire gamers (September 2021)

Guilds are very popular in Garena Free Fire and there are numerous guilds that players can join. Gamers also have the option to build their very own guild for the Battle Royale title. They can follow the steps given below to learn how:

Players can build their own guild in Free Fire

Step 1: Players need to open the game and click the Guilds icon that is located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Users will then have to tap on the ‘Create Guild’ option.

Step 3: They can set any unique name for the guild.

Step 4: They will then need to make the necessary payments. Players need to pay 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds to successfully build their guild.

Step 5: Users can then head over to the 'Member List' and choose the Invite option.

Step 6: They will then need to click on the guild created by them and tap the “Guild Invite” option to invite friends.

Free Fire gamers have the option to change their name if they are unsatisfied with it. They will have to pay for the diamonds necessary to change their guild name successfully.

Players often search for cool guild name options. They can head over to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., to customize their guild name or to look for suggestions.

Free Fire guild names for September 2021

Players can use the following guild names:

1) ᚛Sco𝔯թionѕ᚜

2) Deeק やบrקle

3) ₠Th𝔢 ͢͢͢๖ۣۜ山ho

4) ⚡ZeppeliŇ⚡

5) لøurภeψ

6) ⋉Eᵃgle𝖘⋊

7) ★彡[ACDC]彡★

8) ⪨Blαck Sⱥbbคtհ⪩

9) ⎝⎝✧Tʜe Doors✧⎠⎠

10)「𝕭ee Gees」

11) ⦉Flᵒψ∂⦊

12) 彡[Sty𝔵]彡

13) Fɭeetw𐍉oᖙ

14) Nⱥza𝓻et𝓱

15) Eˡecτгic Li𝓰hτ

16) A𝖊rØѕmıτh

17) [Mo͢͢͢torheαd]

18) Cree∂eήce Cˡe𝕒rw𝕒ter

19) ༺千oℝeΐgПeℝ༻

20) ⁣𝔊rสή∂ FuภҜ𓆪

21) ρσℓι¢є

22) 𝒱elve† UŇdergr𝔬uŇd

23) 𝓤𝓕𝓞

24) Gµe§§ Who

25) Ŧยภкค๔єɭเς

26) °”Sքeedwagøภ”°

27) Hu͢͢͢𝕤h

28) Skץђ☢☢ks▒

29) Sτranglᴇrs

30) ︽𝓠͢͢͢𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷

Edited by R. Elahi