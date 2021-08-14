30 best Free Fire guild names with symbols and stylish fonts in August 2021

Guilds are a unique feature of Garena Free Fire. Several factors make guilds a vital part of the game, with one of them being the daily guild sign-in rewards. Besides this, users can also compete in tournaments with their guildmates and earn numerous items by collecting a certain number of dog tags.

Many players desire to have various symbols in the names of their guilds. Subsequently, they look for such IGNs on the internet. Below are a few stylish names that they can use.

30 stylish and unique Free Fire guild names with fonts and symbols

1) ᵀʰᵉ ᴰᵉᵛⁱˡˢ

2) κïηgd⊕m

3) ꧁༺աօʟʋɛֆ༻꧂

4) ᔕᑕᗩᖇᗴᑕᖇᗝᗯᔕ

5) 尺乇匚Ҝㄥ乇丂丂

6) ×BOOYAH!×

7) ŴΔŁŁŞ

8) ꁝꄲꉣꏂ

9) ☬DₑMₒNS☬

10) ΓHΞ SHДDФЩ

11) ▒­░αωακε░▒

12) Đ€ŞŦŘỮĆŦ

13) ᴮᵃᵈ ᴼᵐᵉⁿ

14) G̶i̶a̶n̶t̶s̶

15) ★彡[ꜰᴀɪᴛʜ]彡★

16) $нѳѳтёя$

17) dεα†hジ

18) SCДЯΞD

19) VƗĆƗØỮŞ

20) Dᵣₒwn

21) S░Ф░Ц░L

22) ᔕᑭᗴᑕ丅ᗴᖇᔕ

23) ★彡ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ彡★

24) ᗴᗩᖇ丅ᕼɊᑌᗩKᗴ

25) ＤＵＳＫ

26) Ꮆㄖㄒ卄

27) Pаяапѳїа

28) ᖴᗩᗪᎥᑎǤ

29) ᴜɴᴅᴇʀᴛᴏɴᴇ

30) ŦĦ€ €ΜƤƗŘ€

Guide to change names of guilds in Free Fire

Step 1: Launch Free Fire on your device, and then click the "Guild" icon located on the main lobby screen's right side.

First, you need to open the guild section by clicking on the "Guild" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you will have to click on the "Name Change" icon, as shown in the picture below.

After that, you should click on this icon in order to change the name of the guild (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up box will appear, prompting you to input a new name for your guild.

You can paste any name and press the "500 diamonds" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: From the list above, you can paste any name and then tap on the button stating "500 diamonds".

As soon as this is done, diamonds will be deducted from the account, and the guild name will change. Users should note that they are either required to have the role of leader or officer to change the name of a guild.

