Free Fire name change guide: How to get stylish in-game user IDs

After creating a Free Fire account, players first need to choose a unique username or IGN. Later on, they can alter it by paying diamonds or using a name change card.

Many gamers are inclined to have IGNs with distinct fonts and symbols as they desire to distinguish themselves from others. Hence, they are on the lookout for ways to attain names with special fonts.

Here's a guide on altering names and adding unique fonts and symbols to them.

How to change the name in Free Fire

Step 1: To begin, launch Free Fire and then tap on the banner in the upper left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Following that, you have to click on the edit icon next to the name badge.

You should click on the icon which is present beside your existing nickname (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, and you can press the icon beside your existing name.

You can spend 390 diamonds to change your name in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You must input the desired name into the pop-up that appears on your screen. Upon doing so, you will have to select the "390 Diamonds" button.

There will also be a card option available on the box if you have a name-change card available. You can press that option to change the name as well.

Obtaining stylish names in Free Fire

You can use fancytextguru.com in order to generate names in various fonts (Image via FancyTextGuru)

A plethora of websites online allow players to create stylish names using a variety of fonts and symbols. Examples are sites like lingojam.com, fancytexttool.com, and fancytextguru.com.

Step 1: Initially, you should go to any website that generates names with fancy fonts and symbols.

Step 2: Then, in the text field, key in the desired name. You will be provided with a plethora of outputs in various fonts.

Step 3: You can choose the required one and follow the steps mentioned above to change the IGN in Garena Free Fire.

