30 best Free Fire name designs in October 2022

Having unique and stylish names in Free Fire plays a significant role in garnering attention from the community. With a fancy and attractive name, even novices can present themselves as experienced players.

Unfortunately, ordinary keyboards on mobile devices lack special fonts and symbols. This means that players looking for interesting names have to rely on external means to generate stylish Free Fire names.

Luckily, there are a few great tools available on the internet like Nickfinder and FancyTextGuru that help users create name templates. If they are in a hurry or are looking for interesting ready-made names, they can go through this article.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India. Players from the country should avoid playing this title. They should be able to access their FF IDs through the MAX variant instead.

Listing 30 attractive Free Fire name templates with stylish symbols

Here is a list of the most captivating Free Fire nickname styles:

1) ꧁༺J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰༻꧂

2) ☬ᶜᴿᴬᶻᵞkíllєr☬

3) ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

4) ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ†

5) ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

6) ꧁༒☬ᶜᴿᴬᶻᵞkíllє®™r☬༒꧂

7) ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡

8) 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗

9) ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ

10) 亗ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗

11) ꧁༒•BΛΛP JI•༒꧂

12) Đ£ÃĎ☠PÔÔŁ

13) 乂●ᏢⱤᏆƝᏣᎬ●乂

14) 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑

15) Vΐct𐍉ℝΐ𐍉us♛

16) तात्या बिछु

17) ×͜× ɴᴏʙɪᴛᴀ ᶠᶠ

18) ♛N.O.O.B♛

19) ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸

20) 𒆜༒शैतान༒࿐

21) 么Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ╰⁔╯₄₇

22) ▒B░O░S░S░

23) ◤N O B I T A ꔪ

24) 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗

25) 𒆜J ค G u ค R𒆜

26) ×͜×Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ

27) ◤ＳＨＩＺＵＫＡꔪ

28) ★Ꮢᴇᴅ〆Sʜoᴛ✓⁹⁹⁹⁺

29) ᴶᴴᴷ᭄साहब जी࿐

30) ★VꕯP_GoDʙᴏʏツ

Bonus FF nicknames with stylish designs

31) ᴮ²ᴷ❖Bᴀᴅ★Bᴏʏ

32) ＧＯＲＫＨＡＬＩ

33) Xᴏʀᴇᴍ

34) ▀▄ उल्टी खोपडी ▄▀

35) Ｐｓｙｃｈｏ々

36) sᴡᴇᴇᴛ ʙᴜᴛ ᴘsʏᴄʜᴏ ✰

37) Kaliya

38) 亗 𝚁 𝙾 𝙻 𝙴 𝚇 ☯︎

39) ℓєgєи∂

40) ꧁༒Sa̶d̶B∆Y༒꧂

41) ❖Sʜᴏᴋᴀᴛ᭄ᴮᴼˢˢ

42) ★गाईTonde࿐✪

43) ★ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ々दलाल ☯.

44) 乂 ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬ 乂

45) ＯＰ༉ＶＩＮＣＥＮＺＯ

46) तेरी मौत

47) ❖ᎷᏒ乂ᏒᎧᏦᎥ࿐■

48) Ƭʜᴇ Ꮮᴇᴀᴅᴇʀㅤ ✓

49) ᴀssᴀᴍメɢᴀᴍᴇʀ

50) ×‿× ALE✘ ⁹⁹⁹+

A guide to changing one's Free Fire name in October 2022

Users can easily change their in-game alias by following the steps given below:

Step 1: First, copy the name design you want to use, ensuring that it does not contain more than 12 characters.

Step 2: Log into FF and then head to the profile section by tapping on the profile banner located in the top-left corner.

Profile of a player in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the pencil icon alongside the current nickname.

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up, where you need to paste the copied name design.

Users should type/paste the new nickname carefully (Image via SOHEL GAMER/YouTube)

Step 5: You must then hit the Confirm button and your new name will be updated immediately.

It should be noted that users will have to spend 390 diamonds to change their names in-game. This process can also be performed for free using a name change card. Users can obtain a name change card from the guild token exchange store for 200 guild tokens and 39 diamonds.

Note: The names listed above are purely based on the author's personal opinions.

