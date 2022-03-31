50 best Free Fire names for boys in 2022

Nicknames in Free Fire play a vital role in depicting players' personalities and playstyles. Gamers can also make themselves stand out in the crowd by having the most unique and relevant names. However, keyboards on the devices they use might only have limited options. Hence, players seek out different types of fonts, symbols, icons, etc., to use while setting up their Free Fire nicknames.

Gamers can find multiple websites such as nickfinder.com that allow users to find new nicknames. However, to save time, players can head to the following section for some handpicked Free Fire name templates.

List of the 50 most stylish Free Fire names for boys in 2022

1. ßãđßóÿ

2. SOUL々MORTAL

3. ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx

4. Hydra. | dynamo

5. ꧁༒ᶜʳᵃᶻʸBoy༒꧂

6. ╰ＨＳ╯ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ

7. ᴮᵒˢˢ⚔●Lᵉᵍᵉᶰᵈ

8. Badbøy

9. ᏴᎡᎾᎢᎻᎬᎡˢᵟᵁᴬᴰ

10. ＷＨＩＴＥ４４４

11. ✿ ᴍʀ ʟᴜᴄᴋʏ 亗 ✿

12. BADGE ⁹⁹

13. ᶫᵒᵛᵉ°᭄♡ᏴᎾY࿐°

14. J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉

15. 亗『LEGEND』亗

16. Ǥąภgรteℝ

17. 乃丹刀D𝔯ac𝕦la

18. 『Tʜóʀ』

19. 𒅒𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓸𝓶

20. Ƙɨηǥ༒

21. ꧁Rąngeℝ꧂

22. ⧼∂ємση⧽

23. HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r

24. RAM 𝙵𝙵 ✓

25. Black 444

26. Pushpa

27. VS. KING ❤️

28. ⓥ RINKU FF

29. Ⓥ ＣＲＩＭＩＮＡＬＦＦ亗

30. BOBY 友

31. ༄●⃝☯Silent°᭄killer࿐

32. 𝙱 𝙰 𝙱 𝚄_𝚂 𝙷 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰

33. 𒆜Ꭺʟᴏɴᴇ♡ᴮᵒʸ࿐

34. STAR•ＬＡＮＺ

35. Single boy⁹⁹

36. 亗ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒᎬ★ᏴᎾYツ

37. ♛LegenNight♛

38. ꧁☆☬κɪɴɢ☬☆꧂

39. ★ᶦᶰᵈ᭄❂Gᴀᴍᴇʀ࿐

40. ℓєgєи∂

41. ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸

42. 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗

43. ☆꧁༒ ☬S.H.I.E.L.D ☬༒꧂☆

44. ⚡Tekⱥshi⚡

45. ꧁☤☞ᏚՓᏞᎠᏆᏋᏒ☜☤꧂

46. ♛N.O.O.B♛

47. ΒαβγGΔΝG·ヅ

48. ×͜×ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗

49. ◤𝑺 𝑨 𝑻 𝒀 𝑨 𝑴 ◢

50. ╰‿╯ㅤϟＴＥＲＲＯＲ†

BONUS Free Fire nicknames for boys

Here are a few more names for Free Fire that boys can try out:

51. ☠︎खूनी दरिंदा☠

52. ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄Aིkαຮh࿐

53. ༺KiLLeR༻

54. CREW❄️Ŧﺂℜۼ•❄️

55. ᴺᴸsᴇᴠᴇɴ°ᴵᴰ

56. ꧁❀Ꮇ🅐Ꮋ🅐Ꮶ🅐Ꮮ❀࿐

57. ꧁༒ⓁⓊ☬ⒾⓈ༒꧂

58. ༒•B□Y•ℓєgєи∂༒

59. 乂°☆ƊΞvιⓁ☆°࿐

60. ★ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ々दलाल ☯.

61. Ꮮᴀғᴀɴɢᴀsᴀʟᴀ★

62. ᴏᴘ ɢᴀᴍᴇʀ ʏᴛ

63. ιмραятιαℓヅ

64. 亗Bꜱ Lᴇɢᴇɴᴅ !!

65. ░M░O░H░A░N░B░O░S░S░

66. ✿Ɱའ.ʀᴀʜᴜʟ★࿐

67. ☬乂J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰乂☬

68. ˙·٠•●༒☬Pꜱʏᴄʜᴏ Kɪʟʟᴇʀ☬༒●•٠·˙

69. ❖Sʜᴏᴋᴀᴛ᭄ᴮᴼˢˢ

70. तेरी मौत

71. ░K░U░N░A░L░

72. Rᴅx𒆜ᴅʏɴᴀмo࿐

73. ✰ɢσdᬊ᭄Кιℓℓєя᭄

74. ╰ˣ⁴ˢ╮SKYL✿RD

75. ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ★

76. ꧁༒𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓼𝓱༒꧂

77. ★VꕯP_GoDʙᴏʏツ

78. ❦Sorry To Kill❦

79. Vɪᴘᴇʀ巛Vᴇɪɴꜱ

80. ᭄ＲＯＭＥＯ➳

How to change nicknames in Garena Free Fire?

Nicknames can also be changed for free using the name change card (Image via SOHEL GAMER/YouTube)

Players can set up their new in-game nicknames by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the profile banner given on the top-left side of the lobby.

Step 2: Tap the note/pencil icon given alongside the current nickname.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear containing a text field to input your nickname. Type your desired name or follow the copy-paste procedure to avoid mistakes.

Step 4: Subsequently, confirm with the name change card. Otherwise, go with 390 diamonds.

Once confirmed, the nickname will be displayed on your in-game profile, lobby, and to others when playing matches, etc.

Note: The BR shooter is currently banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from installing it. They should play the MAX version instead. Also, the nicknames in the above list are solely chosen by the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu