Numerous players aim to personalize their in-game names in Free Fire with various special symbols to give them a more appealing appearance. Generally, they wish to do this to stand out from other users and emerge unique compared to them.

Unfortunately, the majority of the keyboards present on mobile devices do not offer fancy symbols. As a result, the only option left for gamers is to search the internet for these symbols.

The following section contains a list of the top 50 Free Fire name symbols that players can test for their in-game names (IGNs).

List of 50 best Free Fire name symbols (2022)

1) 〆

2)彡

3) ★

4) ×

5) ۝

6) 乡

7) 父

8)『』

9) ツ

10) ༒

11) 王

12) 乀

13) 々

14) ٭

15) ๛

16) ⁂

17) ╳

18) ҂

19) ▒

20) ℧

21) ♬

22) ☂️

23) ❤

24) 乂

25) ♢

26) 亗

27) ۝

28) ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿╤─

29) ®

30) Δ

31) Θ

32) €

33) 丹

34) Σ

35) ∇

36) レ

37) Ð

38) ⊕

39) 帝

40) 乙

41) サ

42) Ø

43) 卄

44) ム

45) Ξ

46) 个

47) 么

48) ✿

49) ☆

50) シ

Gamers can use these symbols in front of or between their IGNs to transform their names completely.

How to change the name in Free Fire

The process of changing the names in Free Fire is quite easy. If users do not know the specifics, they may follow the procedures provided below:

Step 1: To start, players must open the battle royale title and head to their in-game profile.

After clicking on this icon, a dialog box will soon appear on the screen of the users (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can subsequently tap on the icon beside their existing names. This will open a dialog box on their screen.

Enter the new name into the text box and complete the name change process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the pop-up window, the new name can be entered by individuals, and they can press the ‘390 diamonds’ option or use the name change card. Their names will soon be changed in the game.

It should be noted that attention should be paid while inputting new names in Free Fire, as any errors will result in the reapplication of diamonds or the name change card for the name change process.

Name suggestions

Here are a few suggested names (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are a few name suggestions using the symbols used above:

1) ★€ŇV¥★

2) ☂️ＣＲ∀ＺＹ☂️

3) 彡ᴍᴏʟᴛᴇɴ彡

4) 乂Iɱɱσɾƚαʅ乂

5) ĐƗΔβŁØシ

6) 帝ᎶᏂᎧᏬᏝ帝

7) Δ TₒₓᵢC Δ

8) ༒ĢÃM3Ř༒

9) ☆ДБУSS☆

10) ✿ĂЖĔ✿

11) ♢ƈʀʊֆɦ♢

12) 乂fυяу乂

13) ❤тяσℓℓ❤

14) ∇₣ℓα₥єֆ∇

15) ♬Đ@Ɽ₭♬

Users can further alter these names based on their preferences. They may add additional symbols and change things like fonts.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, meaning that users from the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they can play FF MAX since it was not suspended within the country by the government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen