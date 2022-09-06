30 best Free Fire nicknames like Raistar

Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant are two immensely popular mobile games among South Asian users. Thus, in recent years, many creators have seen a rise in their popularity from producing FF content. One example of this would be Raistar, aka Akshay, who has been a big name in the community due to his impressive skill set.

However, his in-game name, ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐, is also quite famous because many Free Fire players want a nickname with special fonts and unique symbols. Fortunately, readers interested in using similar stylish ID names can find as many as 30 suggestions in the following section.

30 stylish Garena Free Fire nickname suggestions similar to ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐

Players can find some stylish Garena FF/FF MAX ID names like ꧁•ᏒคᎥຮᴛαʀ࿐ below:

1. KING✓MAFIA

2. ⪓Ɠąղցʂէҽɾ⪔

3. ༒ⒼⒽⓞⓈⓉ࿐♠¿

4. Ԁɐupɐ꧂

5. ㄒhuภder𒅒

6. П 爪ΛΣЯ🐱

7. 𝔻rαgᵒภ Ṩlaℽer

8. ◤࿐fяєє fιєя༒ ℓσνєя ༆◥

9. Ꮻɴᴇ Ꮇᴀɴ Ꭺʀᴍʏ

10. ▒B░O░S░S░

11. 』ㅤＢＡＴＭＡＮㅤ亗

12. ꧁༒☬Dàrksøúl☬༒꧂

13. ༆✾༒รεя¡คł к¡łłεя༒✾༆

14. Tøp√Çrímïñãl™

15. ꧁༺J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰༻꧂

16. ꧁ⱠɆ₲Ɇ₦Đ༒₲Đ꧂

17. ꧁༒❦Sorry To Kill❦༒꧂

18. ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ★

19. ☠︎𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓☠︎

20. 『 Ｋ丹爪工Ｋ丹乙モ』

21. ✞ঔৣ۝ÐâřҟŦﺂℜê۝ঔৣ✞

22. CREW❄️Ŧﺂℜۼ•❄️

23. ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ

24. ꧁☆•[ҎƦƟ]ҎȽɅȲȄƦ•☆꧂

25. ᴾᴿᴼシ∂αякηєт™

26. 𝒲𝒽𝒾𝓉𝑒 𝐹𝑜𝓍

27. ꧁༺Ꭶ₦ЇꝔ€ℜ༻꧂

28. 〆༆ᎬꪜᎥᏝꦿᴮᴼᵞ᭄〆

29. ♜fιяє♛㉺ℓєgєи∂

30. ⚡𝕻𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖝⚡

How to change Garena Free Fire/FF MAX nickname

Players will need a Name Change Card to alter their in-game name (Image via Garena)

Gamers installing Free Fire or its MAX version for the first time on their devices can easily copy and use any of the suggestions mentioned above. Alternatively, they can generate a username of their choice on any of the following name generator websites:

FreeFireNickName: https://freefirenickname.com/

https://freefirenickname.com/ Nickfinder: https://nickfinder.com/freefire

https://nickfinder.com/freefire LingoJam: https://lingojam.com/StylishNameMaker

Players will need to copy the generated username from any of the sites mentioned above. Subsequently, they will have to paste it into the required text box while signing into FF/FF Max for the first time. However, if gamers already have an in-game account and want to customize their username, they should follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Gamers should copy one of the 30 ID name suggestions from this article or browse any of the websites mentioned above to generate an in-game name. In either case, the nickname must be copied to their clipboard.

Step 2: Users should open Free Fire or FF MAX (up-to-date with the current OB35 version) on their smartphones/tablets.

Step 3: They must sign in using the desired social media account attached to their Player ID.

Note: One can also log in with a guest account, but it is not a suitable option if they make customizations often. A guest account is vulnerable to progress loss, so users should link the title with a particular social media platform via the in-game system settings.

Step 4: Gamers should acquire a Name Change Card via the guild tab of the Store's Redeem section. However, this card — which costs 39 diamonds or 2000 guild points — is only available to those players who are part of a guild.

Step 5: Gamers should open the profile section. This can be done by tapping on the banner in the upper-left corner of the main screen lobby.

Step 6: In the final step, one should stay on the Basic tab and click on the edit icon to paste the new nickname in the given text box.

After pasting the new name, users should pay 390 diamonds or employ a Name Change Card to finalize the changes.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh