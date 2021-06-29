30 best Free Fire OB28 guild names with stylish symbols and fonts in 2021

Free Fire players can create guilds to invite friends and take part in Battle Royale matches together. However, mobile gamers must remember that creating a guild will cost them money.
Players like to stand out from the crowd with their stylish and unique names. So they can head to name generator sites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., to customize their nicknames by using cool fonts and quirky symbols.
They also have the option to set their guild name while creating a guild. Users can also change the guild's name later, but it will cost them diamonds.
Most desirable Free Fire OB28 guild names with stylish symbols
1. Mⱥ͢͢͢D Men
2. $τar$
3. @qu@men🔱
4. Ɱonster$
5. J*O*K*E*R*S
6. Re-iηɔคrηคtion꧂
7. Ƒΐr𝖊 Kΐngs
8. Ꝉօաҟҽվʂ
9. CØᴍᴍⱥndØs
10. Ƒoℝ𝓌aℝds
11. 丹รรaรsiήs
12. ★Claή Goals★
13. HuntsmΣn
14. TyЯaŇŇy
15. 丂ωєєт 丂умρнσηιєѕ
16. Ꝉҽąժҽ͢͢͢ɾʂ
17. Rookiᵉʂ
18. Fig𝕙ters
19. Ƥr𐍉 Ƥlayєrs
20. FØ𝕣ᴍidable Foes
21. Mi§cℝeαnts
22. ℑήvᎥncᎥ多le
23. Bบff Ǥบys
24. Teภαci𐍉u$
25. 𝓝𝕚͢͢͢𝖓jⱥs
26. Ra∂iaήce
27. SΉa∂ow͢͢͢
28. 𒆜Dy͢͢͢ήⱥᴍi¢ Allies𒆜
29. ⩻Շєภaςเoยร⩼
30. 𒅒🆅engeance
Players can follow the steps below to form their own guilds in Free Fire:
- They will have to open the game and click on the Guilds icon.
- Users then need to select the “Create Guild” option.
- They can set a name for their choice for the guild.
- Gamers must make the necessary payments. Mobile gamers need to pay either 5000 Gold or 1000 Diamonds to create guilds.
- They should head to the Member List and choose the Invite option.
- Users may click on the guild created and tap the “Guild Invite” option to invite friends.
