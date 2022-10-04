30 best Free Fire pet names to use in October 2022

Free Fire pets are highly adorable companions of players within the game. Users have many options in the battle royale title and should inevitably give catchy names to the ones they own.

Gamers generally desire to keep their pet names humorous and distinctive. However, naming something is not an easy task. They often get tired of thinking of the most appropriate and fancy name for their in-game companions. The following section will help them find a suitable pet name that may also reflect their playing style and personality.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country should not play the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

Listing 30 attractive Free Fire pet names to use this month

The developers are pretty consistent in introducing new pets (Image via Garena)

Here is a list of 30 eye-catching pet names to use in Free Fire:

1) ᴹᴿ`oᴛᴛᴇʀᴏ

2) ᴘʟᴜᴛᴏ

3) ~{GOLD PANTHER}*€

4) ꧁༒Lΐkeϻe༒꧂

5) तुम sb का बाप

6) ☠︎ĐØŘ€ΜØŇ☠︎

7) ✿Ｐｒｉｎｃｅｓｓ✿

8) *》LËĞƏÑĐ

9) 𒆜ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪx𒆜

10) कील चोर

11) ♥♥ BABY ♥♥

12) SweetGrl♥

13) ꧁༺Rasa mantan༻꧂

14) ༺P₳₦Đ₳ツ༻

15) ❤️ 🇷 🇴 🇨 🇰 🇾❤

16) P I K A C H U

17) ᗷᑌᒪᒪᗴ丅

18) ♡°ČHÌĐÎÝÀ°♡

19) нυитєя

20) ●☆KING☆KHAN☆●

21) राधे राधे

22) 𝙿 𝙴 𝙽 𝙶 𝙸 𝙺 𝚄 𝚃✰

23) ♥‿♥Roxy

24) αrr⊕ω

25) BLACKPINKツ

26) 𒆜𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐑✰ ✓✓

27) Pᴀʀᴛɴᴇʀ ༆

28) Chimkandi 😎😎

29) Mr. Oggi

30) ★Ꮩᴀᴍᴘɪʀᴇ★

Bonus Free Fire pet names

Here are a few more pet names to try:

31) ꧁༒Mℜ•թє͢͢͢†༒꧂

32) ꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂

33) ⓜⒶⓉⒾᵏᵃᵘツ

34) ❖P I K A C H U★

35) E N A K M A T I

36) ♥🇭 🇺 .🇳 .🇹 .🇪 🇷 ♥

37) BTS•MR05

38) हटके

39) ᴀɢʜᴏʀɪ

40) ΔŇǤ€Ł

41) ❦ʜᴇʀɪ ᴘʀᴀʏɪᴛɴᴏ❦

42) ༒•Dø͢͢͢gﾂ•༒

43) Ｎｅｚｕｋｏ ࿐

44) ﻬ •ĂŤĚŇĂ• ﻬ

45) ωσℓf

46) ΞCHФ

47) बदनाम रोमियो

48) ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸

49) m a t a k u s a k i tツ

50) ναи∂αℓ

How to change pet names in Free Fire

Before following the steps given below, keep in mind that changing pet names is free if users are doing so for the first time for a particular pet. However, once they have already changed the pet's default name, they will need to spend 200 diamonds to update it again.

You can follow the steps below to change your Free Fire pet name:

Step 1: First, log in to your FF account and subsequently head to the pet section by clicking on the Pet option from the menu on the left side of the lobby.

Step 2: Then, choose the pet whose name you want to change. Remember that you can only change the name of the pet that you own.

Step 3: After choosing a pet, tap on the pencil icon alongside the current pet name.

Changing pet name in FF (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up asking for a new pet name. Type a name or follow the copy/paste procedure to avoid mistakes.

Step 5: Lastly, confirm the change.

Once confirmed, the change will instantly take place everywhere.

Note: This article is subjective and is purely based on the author's opinions.

